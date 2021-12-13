Laurinburg Exchange

Break-in

WAGRAM — The Sheriff’s Office was called to the Lumber River State Park on Friday after a person broke through the front gate, cut the fence around the buildings and the locks to the buildings before stealing lots of tools and equipment. The items stolen included two boat motors, three chainsaws, a backpack blower, a pole saw, weedeater, impact wrench, grease gun, reciprocating saw, two drills, an impact drill, three battery chargers, a case of 10W30 oil, a case of 2cycle oil, drill bits, impact bits, fire extinguisher and an axe.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Airport Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone had busted out a window and stole an air-conditioning compressor and a bathtub.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into the vehicle and stole a purse with identification cards. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Anson Avenue reported to the police department on Saturday that someone forced entry through the driver-side window of their vehicle and stole a wallet with financial cards and $100 cash.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Country Mile Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone had broken into the residence and stole a shotgun and a knife.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Atkinson Street reported to the police department on Saturday that $10 was taken from their unsecured vehicle.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McFarland Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons stole $2,500 from the place he keeps it hidden in his residence.

LAURINBURG —Walmart reported to the police department on Saturday that a white male and female came into the store and stole assorted household goods. There are persons of interest in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Village Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons stole their $4,000 engagement ring.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Maxton reported to the police department on Sunday that the tags were taken off their vehicle in the Lowe’s parking lot.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had used their identification to open two bank accounts.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —Ahlam’s Convenience Store on South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone cut the fence and damaged the power meter at the store.

Stabbing

LAURINBURG — An inmate at the Scotland County Correctional Institute was stabbed in the back on Sunday. The victim as taken to the hospital but was not cooperating with law enforcement.

Arson

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported the police department on Sunday that someone had started a fire that damaged the rear door of the residence and a Laurinburg trash can.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Angelet Love, 53, of Sarah Lane was arrested Friday for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Timothy McAllister, 47, of Lumber Bridge was arrested Sunday for assault on a government official and resisting arrest. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Paul Jones, 35, of U.S. Hwy. 401 was arrested Sunday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Britton Brayboy, 31, of Turnpike Road was arrested Sunday on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was given a $250 bond.