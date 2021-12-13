ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United vs Brentford in doubt after Covid outbreak causes training ground closure

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Manchester United’s Premier League game with Brentford is in doubt after a Covid-19 outbreak caused the 24-hour shutdown of first team operations at the club’s training ground.

A ‘small number’ of United players and staff returned positive lateral flow test results following Saturday’s win over Norwich City and were sent home from Carrington after a round of testing on Sunday.

United confirmed that those individuals have since returned positive PCR results, with the Old Trafford club now in discussions with the Premier League over whether Tuesday’s trip to the Brentford Community Stadium will go ahead.

Players and staff have postponed their travel to London while awaiting a decision. All those who travelled to Norwich at the weekend returned negative lateral flow tests before the journey.

While first team operations have been closed down at Carrington, United’s women and academy teams are still able to train due to the bubble system in place.

A club statement read: “Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yesterday’s positive LFT Covid-19 cases among the first team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise risk of any further infection. Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols.

“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday’s fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a covid infection and player preparation perspective. Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion.”

After Tuesday’s scheduled trip to Brentford, United are due to face Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in Saturday’s lunchtime Premier League kick-off. Club sources say it is too early to say whether that game will also be affected.

Brighton manager Graham Potter confirmed on Monday that “three or four” members of his own playing squad have also tested positive for Covid, though their meeting with Wolves on Wednesday is set to go ahead as it stands.

Brighton’s game against Totteham was postponed on Sunday due to positive cases within the Tottenham squad, which first emerged early last week.

Aston Villa have also suffered an outbreak, with Sunday’s training session at their Bodymoor Heath training ground cancelled.

The Independent

No benefit from circuit breaker if players don’t get jabbed – Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp insists a Premier League circuit breaker is only useful if players get vaccinated.The Liverpool boss wants players to get their coronavirus boosters if the top flight takes a break.Klopp’s comments came after Thomas Tuchel criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Wolves.The league will hold a meeting on Monday over the growing crisis after six games were postponed this weekend and Klopp would be in favour of a break if players had their extra jabs during that time.“I don’t know, if someone tells me...
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
The Independent

The Independent

