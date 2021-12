It seems like forever since the New Orleans Saints and their fans were able to wake up on a Monday morning and enjoy a win from the day before. Coincidentally, it was on All Saints Day the last time this euphoric feeling was felt after the Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the previous afternoon on Halloween Day. That seemed like an eternity ago, but the feeling has finally been restored after the Saints 30-9 victory over the New York Jets. Here are a few of my biggest takeaways from the game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO