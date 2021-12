A day after the Brown entered enhanced COVID protocols amid eight players testing positive for COVID-19, two of the biggest names on the team have also been swept up in the outbreak. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by the Browns on Wednesday; and so has quarterback Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Both will be sidelined for Saturday's Week 15 game against the Raiders unless they produce two negative COVID tests before game day.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO