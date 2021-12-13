ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon lawmakers pass rental assistance in special session

By SARA CLINE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJsB3_0dLSwHba00
1 of 3

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers on Monday passed additional safety nets to keep housed thousands of people currently struggling to pay rent or facing eviction during the pandemic and also approved money to combat illegal marijuana grows.

During a one-day special legislative session lawmakers passed a $215 million package — which includes $100 million for additional emergency rental assistance for both tenants and landlords and funds to help agencies that have had a hard time getting emergency money out the door to do so more quickly.

“Most of us here have been fortunate enough to be unfamiliar with the urgency, the panic and the desperation that so many in our communities are now experiencing. Having done everything in their power and everything they were told they needed to do to remain housed, they still remain in danger of losing their shelter and safety,” said Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, a Democrat.

More than 67,000 Oregon households recently reported they feel “not at all confident” they can cover next month’s bills, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau survey. Despite an overwhelming need, this month the statewide rental assistance program stopped taking new applications after all $289 million of federal funds have been requested and committed to renters. However, due to a backlog $119 million has yet to reach renters.

Margaret Salazar, the director of the state’s Housing and Community Services, said Monday she expects the remaining federal assistance will be administered to Oregon tenants by March 2022. In addition, she estimates the proposed additional state funded rental assistance would be administered by June 2022.

Republican lawmakers have been critical of the Oregon Housing and Community Services “mismanagement” of the application backlog and said the bill fails to hold the agency accountable.

“Anyone who understands how to run a business knows that you do not throw money at something that isn’t working and you don’t cover up inefficiencies by avoiding accountability,” said Republican Rep. Bobby Levy.

Lawmakers also voted in favor of extending the current 60-day eviction protection period. The initial law, which the governor signed in June, grants renters a two-month period in which they cannot be evicted due to lack of payments, as long as they provide proof that they applied for aid.

However an estimated 8,355 households are at risk of eviction, as the safe harbor protection keeping them housed have expired as they continue to wait for aid from the state.

“It would be tragic if Oregonians lost their homes because the money, available to help them, doesn’t reach them in time,” said Rep. Julie Fahey, D-West Eugene and Junction City.

The extension will keep eviction protections to remain in place for a tenant until their application has been processed — and not limited to 60 days.

Differing views on COVID-19 related restrictions and safety mandates also carried into Monday’s special session. Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Roseburg, was escorted out of the chamber after Senate President Peter Courtney deemed his colleague was out of order and in violation of rules for refusing to wear a mask. There is a statewide indoor mask mandate in Oregon.

“I must tell you this is something that makes me sad, very sad Dallas,” Courtney said when Heard refused to put on a mask or leave the chamber. “Assuming the mask mandate still exists during (the next legislative session), we will have to move against individuals who don’t wear a mask and have them expelled before the extent that we can.”

Although there has been tension between the two parties, there were members of the Senate GOP who voted in favor of the Monday’s rental assistance and eviction protection package. Republican Sen. Bill Kennemer described the package as “a legitimate need for this bill and... it’s a balance that’s appropriate.”

GOP lawmakers say that “after repeated failures by Oregon’s housing department to timely implement a rental assistance program” Republicans have reached a bipartisan agreement with majority Democrats to fix the problem and protect landlords and renters.

“When we first started, we were miles apart,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend. “We were not willing to entertain coming in to pass legislation that we believed would do long-term damage to the rental housing market.”

As part of the agreement, $5 million will be directed to the Oregon Housing and Community Services to speed up the processing of assistance applications and $10 million will be placed into the Landlord Guarantee Fund.

But keeping Oregonians housed were not the only bills that passed. Others were drought relief, illegal cannabis proliferation and support for Afghan refugee resettlement.

One bill that received unanimous support from lawmakers in both the House and Senate was $25 million for a comprehensive, statewide plan to address the proliferation of illegal cannabis around the state and ease the associated humanitarian impacts in Oregon.

Authorities say thousands of immigrants working on southern Oregon illegal marijuana farms that are run by foreign cartels are living in squalid conditions and are sometimes being cheated and threatened by their gangland bosses.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. Colleague’s human trafficking and human-labor trafficking is happening. People are housed in squalor conditions. It’s just appalling,” Knopp said. “Farm workers deserve so much better. But unfortunately, this borders on slavery.”

Lawmakers also passed $100 million to help Oregonians impacted by this summer’s extreme heat and drought conditions.

——

Cline is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 0

Related
opb.org

Oregon governor stands by housing director as calls for accountability grow

As Oregon continues racing to get checks to more than 10,000 households on the verge of eviction, several prominent politicians and candidates for elected office are questioning: Where’s the accountability for the state agency responsible?. Lawmakers convened in Salem earlier this week to provide more funding for the state’s...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
tillamookcountypioneer.net

BETSY JOHNSON TO STEP DOWN FROM OREGON STATE SENATE EFFECTIVE DEC. 15th

In a video Facebook message to her constituents, the veteran lawmaker said, “Northwest Oregon deserves a full time Senator and running for Governor is a full-time job.”. Scappoose – State Senator Betsy Johnson announced today, December 14, 2021, that she intends to resign from the Oregon Senate effective 11:59pm on December 15, 2021, so that she can dedicate herself full-time to running for Governor. Johnson announced in October that she is running for Governor independent of any political party and loyal only to the people of Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Benzinga

Oregon Lawmakers Pass Bills To End Illegal Weed Grows In Southern Region And South Of The Border

Oregon lawmakers passed Bill 893 and Senate Bill 5561 with the explicit goal of putting an end to illicit cannabis cultivation, or so it seems. SB 5561 is a funding bill, which includes $20 million for the Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Grant Program and another $5 million to the state Water Resources Department for increased enforcement of water rights, reported kdrv.com.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

NeighborImpact ‘spends out’ last C.O. rental assistance funds as lawmakers OK new funding

Distribution of federal rental assistance was a key the topic in the Oregon Legislature’s special session on Monday. In the end, legislators voted to commit another $100 million in additional rental assistance and another $100 million to assist renters facing eviction. The post NeighborImpact ‘spends out’ last C.O. rental assistance funds as lawmakers OK new funding appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Courtney
ijpr.org

Drought and illegal marijuana in Southern Oregon take center stage during special legislative session

Lawmakers will spend $100 million on a drought relief package for rural Oregon communities. $40 million will focus on a forgivable loan program to assist farmers and ranchers who lost income during this year’s drought. Another $12 million will focus on domestic well assistance in the Klamath Basin and $9.7 million is earmarked for drought relief on Klamath Tribal lands.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Tenants, Landlords, Politicians Plea for Help From Special Session

In this Sept. 20, 2021 file photo a handful of senators talk on the floor of the Oregon State Senate, as the Oregon Legislature conduct a special session to consider redistricting. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File) Before Oregon’s lawmakers started their special session called by Governor Kate Brown this morning, they...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Southern Oregon#Drought#Special Session#Ap#Democrat#U S Census Bureau#Republican
KTVZ

Gov. Brown, top lawmakers agree on eviction relief, other issues for special session

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The stage is now set for Monday's special session of the Oregon Legislature, as Gov. Kate Brown and legislative leaders have come to an agreement on planned legislation to fund efforts to head off winter evictions, provide drought relief and tackle other issues, from illegal marijuana enforcement to Afghan refugee resettlement.
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon pays more than $170M in federal emergency rental assistance

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) and Local Program Administrators (LPAs) continue to make strong progress on processing applications for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP). As of Dec. 8, OHCS and LPAs have paid $170.2 million in federal emergency rental assistance to 24,705 applicants, up from $157.5 million...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

687K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy