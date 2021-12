December 11th, 2021, marked one year since the emergency use authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccine, which is now available for anybody aged 5 and up. Vaccines are our best tool to combat a virus that has taken nearly one million lives in the United States and wreaked havoc on many of our social structures, including the public education system. Yet at a time when we need educators to help our struggling students recover from the pandemic, school boards across Orange County are wasting time and energy in misguided attempts to undermine a statewide COVID-19 vaccine policy.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO