ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple inches closer to $3 trillion market value

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVZhT_0dLSvYKU00

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) rose 1% on Monday, bringing the iPhone maker within spitting distance of becoming the world's first company to cross $3 trillion in market value.

The company's stock was up about 1% at $181.12 on Monday, just under $2 shy of reaching the milestone. Last week, Apple's shares rose nearly 11% and hit record highs in four sessions.

Apple's shares have surged this year as investors remain confident that consumers will continue to shell out top dollar for iPhones, MacBooks and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music.

When Apple hits the milestone, Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) would be the only company is the $2 trillion club, while Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) have crossed $1 trillion.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Top Stock to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

Amazon is benefiting from strong growth across a handful of segments. The company's operating leverage means earnings can grow faster than sales. The stock's valuation is conservative relative to Amazon's business momentum. As the new year approaches, many people are likely taking a look at their finances and reevaluating their...
STOCKS
Money Morning

Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
STOCKS
CNBC

Nasdaq falls nearly 3% as tech selling accelerates with about an hour left to the close

U.S. stocks stumbled on Thursday as weakness among large tech stocks dragged down major market averages. The S&P 500 was down 1.1% after closing just below a record in the previous session, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109 points after being up more than 200 points earlier in the session.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Iphone#Macbooks#Alphabet#Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
Reuters

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia (NVDA.O) Apple (AAPL.O) Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) all tumbled, hitting...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slipped 2.31% to $591.06 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Netflix Inc. closed $109.93 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Sidewalk Labs CEO battles deadly disease; Alphabet folds unit into Google

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc is shutting down Sidewalk Labs after the founder and chief executive of the unit developing smart-city technology disclosed that doctors say he may have the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, a deadly neurodegenerative condition. Alphabet said its Google...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Tesla And These Stocks Are Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Wednesday. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 528 mentions as at press time, followed by Tesla with 289 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Taps Prime Boss To Take Lead At Healthcare Front

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) senior vice president Neil Lindsay has been appointed to oversee the retail giant’s healthcare expansion. What Happened: Lindsay’s LinkedIn profile lists him as senior vice president, health and brand, at Amazon. The executive continues to lead the Jeff Bezos-founded company’s global brand and marketing...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Roku Stock Is Moving Higher on Thursday

The stock is down 35% this year. Some investors may see the stock's recent slide as a buying opportunity. Roku has a massive market opportunity in front of it. Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) jumped on Thursday, rising as much as 7.4%. As of 1 p.m. ET, however, the stock was up 3.7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 2.56% to $3,377.42 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Amazon.com Inc. closed $395.66 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Day In Market History: Henry Blodget's Spectacular Amazon Call

Each day, Benzinga will take a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date. What Happened? On Dec. 16, 1998, CIBC Oppenheimer analyst Henry Blodget raised his price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $150 to $400. Where Was The Market? The S&P 500 closed...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 1.36% to $2,888.90 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $130.43 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

KeyBanc Warns Against Heavily Constrained Apple iPhone 13 Supply

The demand continues to outstrip availability during the Thanksgiving holiday period. While the analyst recently observed modest supply improvement, most of the stores surveyed reported not having any 13 Pro/Max availability. Carrier store DOI remains very lean at well under one day. Vinh views these results as neutral for the...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), are trading lower as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks. Amazon shares are also trading lower amid overall market weakness as...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Roundhill Investments Launches Meme Stock ETF

There's a new ETF designed to offer investors exposure to 'meme stocks.' Roundhill Investments launched it earlier this month and says the ETF is the first that is explicitly designed to track the performance of meme stocks. Roundhill Investments Vice President of Research Mario Stefanidis joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 59-point drop led by losses for shares of Apple Inc., Microsoft

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday afternoon with shares of Apple Inc. and Microsoft facing the biggest drops for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 59 points, or 0.2%, lower, as shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. Apple Inc.'s shares are down $7.51 (4.2%) while those of Microsoft are down $10.72 (3.2%), combining for an approximately 120-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Boeing (BA) and Home Depot (HD) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy