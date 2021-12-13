Jennifer Lopez to Join Star-Studded List of Performers for The Voice Finale

After delivering a debut performance of "On My Way" at the American Music Awards last month, Jennifer Lopez has released the accompanying video for the track. On Dec. 3, the multihyphenate dropped the visual for the song, which shows Lopez belting her heart out in a series of gorgeous outfits in front of a screen playing scenes from her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me. The film also stars Maluma, who plays J Lo's character's cheating fiancé, and Owen Wilson, who ends up marrying J Lo's character instead. "On My Way" will be featured on the film's soundtrack, and the movie is expected to hit theaters on Feb. 11, 2022.
