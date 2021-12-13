ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ash cleanup operation on La Palma shows no sign of ending

Times and Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands...

thetandd.com

dronedj.com

Drone reveals what 2,800 acres of lava is doing to La Palma

Most drone video of the furious volcano on Spain’s La Palma island focuses mainly on the eruption. While spectacular, the real story is the damage inflicted by the tons of lava that continue to bury the island’s communities and farmland. Take a look at the lava chaos a drone reveals.
SPAIN
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Rainbow forms over erupting Cumbre Vieja crater

A rainbow forms behind the erupting La Palma volcano, footage has shown. Footage of ash plumbing into the sky out of a new vent was shared by Canary Islands Volcanology Institute. Throughout the ten weeks the Cumbre Vieja has been erupting hundreds of buildings have been destroyed and volcanic ash...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava flows downhill from new fissure

Lava continues to rush down the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island after a new fissure opened on the ridge. Spectacular footage shows molten lava streaming over the charred rock, with the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute confirming the latest flow was caused by a new fissure. The Cumbre Vieja...
SCIENCE
#La Palma#Ash#Canary Islands#Eruption
kdal610.com

La Palma volcano’s tremors stop, but eruption may not be at an end

LA PALMA (Reuters) – The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma fell silent as constant tremors stopped late on Monday, though experts cautioned this did not necessarily mean the eruption is nearing an end after 85 days. Seismic activity on the island all but stopped...
LA PALMA, CA
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Close-up footage of a newly formed cone

Amazing footage shows close-up footage of a newly formed cone in La Palma’s volcano. Video images show the interior of the newly formed cone, with collapses due to its instability and the exit of the lava flow. The fresh river of lava threatened to engulf a parish church that has...
SCIENCE
Democrat-Herald

Thousands of tourists arrive to La Palma during Constitution day break

Tens of thousands of tourists continue to arrive to La Palma island to spend the long weekend of the Constitution with the volcano Cumbre Vieja as the main tourist attraction. With 90% of the hotel beds occupied, tourism hopes to recover somewhat from the two month of damage.
TRAVEL
Mercury News

Cautious cleanup on La Palma as volcano finally quiets

LA PALMA, Spain – Authorities on Spain’s La Palma island allowed evacuated residents to return to clear their ash-covered houses on Thursday as scientists suggested solidifying lava vents beneath the Cumbre Vieja volcano could herald an end to the three-month eruption. Deep banks of black ash had piled...
ENVIRONMENT
columbuspost.com

85 days active – La Palma: Untitled volcano breaks record – News

Now 85 days old, volcanic activity in La Palma is the longest eruption recorded on the Spanish Canary Islands since Sunday. So far, the eruption of Dehua volcano in 1585 is considered to be the longest in 84 days on the Atlantic island off the west coast of Africa. No...
SPAIN
AccuWeather

Jaw-dropping photos show homes buried in ash from La Palma volcano

With the eruption now in its 10th destructive week, some houses have been almost entirely submerged, and the mountains of ash have left an out-of-this-world landscape. The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma is now in its 10th week of destructive eruptions, and experts say there is no sign that it will slow down anytime soon. The volcano has left neighborhoods enveloped in a sea of ash, and its persistent lava flows have bulldozed entire properties.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Scientists cautious as erupting Spanish volcano falls quiet

A volcano that has been spewing lava in Spain’s Canary Islands for almost three months fell quiet Tuesday, though scientists warned the lull didn't necessarily mean the eruption is over.Scientists recorded no seismic activity from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island since late Monday, the Canary Islands’ volcanology institute, Involcan, said in a tweet.“That does not mean the eruption has finished, because in the past this has been followed by a new surge in activity,” Involcan said.But it added: “This is the longest length of time with no earthquakes since the eruption began.”Rubén López, a volcanologist with...
EUROPE
ScienceAlert

We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
SCIENCE
