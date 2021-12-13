ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, OH

Eaton fire takes out electricity, displaces residents

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363Tmg_0dLStp4J00

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to the scene of a residential fire on Lincoln St in Eaton on Monday morning.

According to Fire Chief Brian Smith, the blaze was limited to the outside of the building, and he believes it may have been caused by an electrical issue.

Car crashes into homes, displaces 2 families

Two people were inside the building at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt, and everyone made it outside safely. The fire was reported and put out quickly.

While the building took little damage, it no longer has electricity, so the residents are displaced until the service is restored. Smith said the residents were offered help by the Red Cross but declined assistance, as they had made their own arrangements.

| You can help: Donate to American Red Cross

Smith said this incident is still under investigation.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Semi tips on its side on I-75 Thursday

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck rolled on I-75 early Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 2 am on the southbound side of I-75 near the SR-741 exit. Moraine Police told 2 NEWS the driver suffered a medical issue and drove off the side of the road. The semi struck a guardrail before rolling […]
MORAINE, OH
WDTN

3-year-old reportedly shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a 3-year-old was reportedly shot at an apartment building in Trotwood early Thursday morning. Crews were called to Wingate at Belle Meadows Apartments on Outer Belle Drive just before 3 a.m. for a child shot. When they got on scene, another gunshot was heard, prompting a […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

2 taken to hospital after Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Springfield Tuesday. The City of Springfield said the crash happened at Glenn Street and Lexington Avenue Tuesday evening. It is believed two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Springfield Dispatch. Springfield Police was at the scene. Dispatchers said […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eaton, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Box truck rear-ends a semi, police say driver was under the influence

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) –A box truck rear-ended a semi, leaving the front end of the box truck damaged and on fire. The crash occurred at the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Street while they were traveling east on Wednesday around 6:20 pm. According to Harrison Township Police, the driver of the semi left […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Indiana man flees from police into Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Indiana man was pursued by the police on Tuesday, ending in several charges, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). Beginning in Richmond, IN, police chased a vehicle on Route 121, west of New Paris. The pursuit began around 9:30 pm, said the PCSO.
INDIANA STATE
WDTN

Can you help? Where to donate supplies for Kentucky tornado survivors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizations across the Miami Valley are rallying support from the community to help those impacted by the tornadoes in Kentucky over the weekend. Some of the latest efforts come from Shelter Community Church in Kettering and With God’s Grace food pantry in Dayton. Ryan Riddell is the pastor of Shelter Church […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTN

Kamran Afzal ready to take reins of Dayton Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With 30 years in law enforcement, Kamran Afzal will step into Dayton’s top cop slot on Monday, Dec. 20. Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein appointed Afzal as the new chief of police for the Dayton Police Department. Chief Afzal most recently served as police chief in Hopewell, Virginia. He began his […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Accident#Lincoln St#The Red Cross#American Red Cross Smith#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

OSHP trooper hospitalized after crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An on-duty Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured after a crash early Wednesday morning.  According to the OSHP, Trooper Jarid I. Fitzpatrick’s cruiser was traveling westbound on I-70 near 18th Street, at about 3:15 a.m., when it struck the rear of a semi-truck also traveling westbound. A spokesperson with […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Suspect on the run after stabbing in Dayton’s Greenwich Village

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought to the hospital after a stabbing in the Greenwich Village area of Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the victim was by the intersection of St. James Avenue and England Avenue when they were stabbed in the arm and in the stomach early Wednesday morning. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio jobless claims drop for beginning of December

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 700 fewer Ohio residents filed jobless claims from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). Ohio residents filed 9,119 initial traditional unemployment claims, which was 183 less than the previous week; and 40,127 filed continued traditional unemployment claims, which was 670 […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WDTN

Kettering officials focused on helping Tenneco workers after closure

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Former State Senator Peggy Lehner is set to take office as the next mayor of Kettering. The mayor-elect said improving education, boosting mental health resources, and increasing employment in the city, which includes getting employees at Tenneco prepared for their future, are on her to-do list. “Kettering is a beautiful, well-run […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Northeastern Local Schools go virtual

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Northeastern Local Schools are going virtual after COVID-19 cases spiked in several school buildings. From Wednesday, December 15 through Friday, December 17, students from South Vienna Elementary School, Rolling Hills Elementary School, Northeastern Middle School and High school will go virtual the superintendent announced on Tuesday. Superintendent Dr. John Kronour […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Historic schoolhouse gets second chance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s Grafton Hill neighborhood will see its historic Longfellow School building rehabilitated for new use, the City of Dayton said in a Facebook post. According to the City of Dayton, this historic building on Salem Avenue was built during the 1880s but has sat unused since 2017. On Wednesday, December 15, […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy