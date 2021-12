BOSTON (CBS) — The game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in Week 16 is staying put. The deadline for any changes to the Week 16 schedule was Tuesday, but the day came and went without an announcement from the NFL. So, the clash of the top two AFC East teams remains in the 1 p.m. slot. That was the original scheduling for the game, but considering the stakes, there was some thought that it might slide up to the 4:25 p.m. ET window or even perhaps Sunday Night Football. But that won’t be the case, as the Washington-Dallas game...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO