The two most pressing issues in today’s retail market are a consistent lack of employees and a sluggish supply chain. These issues take on heightened importance as retailers continue to make their way through the holiday season. In the October Retailer, my article focused on maximizing the productivity of the employees that you do have. However, even the most efficient employee has a cap on productivity and, at some point, retailers need people to occupy the positions they have available. One potential solution to that problem is to consider hiring minors who are eager to earn their first paycheck. However, before hiring minors you should take the time to review the Youth Employment Standards Act and the many requirements that you must meet in order to comply with the law.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO