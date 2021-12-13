ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. imports from Russia approach pre-2014 invasion levels

By DOUG PALMER
POLITICO
 3 days ago

— As Russian troops mass on the country’s border with Ukraine, U.S. imports from the Eurasian giant are on track to reach about $30 billion this year. That would be their highest level since 2012, two years before Russia invaded parts of eastern Ukraine and annexed Crimea. —...

Reuters

Explainer: Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
The Atlantic

Why Are Republicans Siding With Russia?

There’s been a lot of anger this week over Fox News’s born-again populist, Tucker Carlson, going all in on attacking NATO and siding with Russia at the very moment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is massing a gigantic military force on Ukraine’s border. But Carlson, this century’s Vladimir Pozner, has long been a Putin apologist. He’s just throwing off any last pretenses of whose side he’s on in the ongoing global contest between democracy and authoritarianism. (Spoiler: It’s not democracy.)
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia, China Present Unified Front Amid Rising Tensions With West

The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries' increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their 'model' relations during a video call on December 15. The two neighbors' ties with the West have been deteriorating in recent years over a...
AFP

US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uyghur rights

The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker. The United States has been ramping up pressure on China amid a crop of disputes, with President Joe Biden's administration a day earlier targeting producers of painkillers that have contributed to America's addiction crisis. The US Senate unanimously voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from China's northwestern Xinjiang region over concerns of the prevalence of forced labor. "We know it's happening at an alarming, horrific rate with the genocide that we now witness being carried out," said Senator Marco Rubio, a driver behind the act, which already passed the House of Representatives and which the White House says Biden will sign.
POLITICO

China watchers' 2022 predictions: Tiger year trajectory

Hi China Watchers. This is our final edition of 2021 and we’ve polished the crystal ball — via the input of past newsletter contributors — to provide smart predictions about what to expect in U.S.-China relations in 2022. We’ll also decode China’s DARVO propaganda and finish with a cheery musical number (with “Chinese democracy” characteristics).
24/7 Wall St.

20 Companies Profiting the Most from War

Though the U.S. has ended the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, military spending will likely continue increasing. The House overwhelmingly passed a defense spending bill for $768 billion in December 2021. The bill would increase the Pentagon’s budget by $24 billion more than President Joe Biden requested and is expected to pass easily in the […]
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
AFP

US warns Mali on accepting Russia's Wagner mercenaries

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned Mali's military rulers not to accept Russia's Wagner mercenaries, saying a deal would divert needed funds and further destabilize the African country. "Wagner forces -- which are known for their destabilizing activities and human rights abuses -- will not bring peace to Mali, but rather will destabilize the country further," Blinken said in a statement.
Brookings Institution

Will Russia launch a full military invasion of Ukraine?

As Russian troops gather on Ukraine’s borders, the outstanding question is whether Russian President Putin is prepared to bear the domestic and international costs of a full-scale invasion or if he’ll stop at pressuring NATO and the West for political concessions. Steven Pifer explains why a military incursion in 2022 will not be as easy for Russia as annexing Crimea in 2014, and where there are avenues for dialogue to defuse the brewing confrontation.
AFP

Biden nominee for India envoy says will raise rights, Russia

Eric Garcetti, the nominee for US ambassador to India, promised Tuesday to raise human rights and arms purchases from Russia as lawmakers said the concerns clouded the growing relationship with New Delhi. The Los Angeles mayor told his Senate confirmation hearing that he will "actively raise" human rights if confirmed as President Joe Biden's choice as ambassador. "I'll raise them with humility -- it's a two way street on these -- but I intend to engage directly with civil society," Garcetti said. "There are groups that are actively fighting for human rights of people on the ground in India that will get direct engagement from me."
POLITICO

Psaki’s tweets of foreign policy wins greeted skeptically

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. White House press secretary JEN PSAKI posted a short Twitter thread today detailing what the administration sees as its top foreign policy successes of 2021. They are:. 1. “Reclaiming our leadership role in international institutions and convening world leaders...
POLITICO

Rep. Moulton’s plan to defend Ukraine from Russia

With help from Bryan Bender, Connor O’Brien and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. PROGRAMMING NOTE: National Security Daily won’t publish from Monday, Dec. 20 to Friday, Dec. 31. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Monday, Jan. 3. Happy holidays!
