Northeast State Aviation to provide free pics with Santa

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State’s Aviation Technology program announced Monday that families can snag a picture with Santa Claus and a helicopter for free this holiday season.

On Dec. 18 from 2-6 p.m., Santa will be at the program’s facility at 971 Hangar Road in Blountville.

For more information, contact Richard Blevins by emailing rablevins@northeaststate.edu.

Santa will be making several appearances throughout the Tri-Cities this season. Stay updated with the area’s holiday happenings by CLICKING HERE .

