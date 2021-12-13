Northeast State Aviation to provide free pics with Santa
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State’s Aviation Technology program announced Monday that families can snag a picture with Santa Claus and a helicopter for free this holiday season.
On Dec. 18 from 2-6 p.m., Santa will be at the program's facility at 971 Hangar Road in Blountville.
For more information, contact Richard Blevins by emailing rablevins@northeaststate.edu.
Santa will be making several appearances throughout the Tri-Cities this season.
