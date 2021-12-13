ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Northeast State Aviation to provide free pics with Santa

By Mackenzie Moore
 3 days ago

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State’s Aviation Technology program announced Monday that families can snag a picture with Santa Claus and a helicopter for free this holiday season.

On Dec. 18 from 2-6 p.m., Santa will be at the program’s facility at 971 Hangar Road in Blountville.

For more information, contact Richard Blevins by emailing rablevins@northeaststate.edu.

Santa will be making several appearances throughout the Tri-Cities this season. Stay updated with the area’s holiday happenings by CLICKING HERE .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

