THE INTERNET ASSOCIATION DISSOLVES: The Internet Association, the onetime tech lobbying powerhouse that dubbed itself “the unified voice of the internet economy” announced today that it will close up shop at the end of the year, after POLITICO’s Emily Birnbaum scooped the news Tuesday night. “Our industry has undergone tremendous growth and change since the Internet Association was formed almost 10 years ago, and in line with this evolution, the Board has made the difficult decision to close the organization at the end of this year," the group said in a statement today.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO