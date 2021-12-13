London's best winter terraces for outdoor socialising

Pale, rustic earthy and as cozy as can be. I love this Winshester Avenue, West London home currently for sale by Domus Nova. At the end of a row of red-brick homes and gently curving turrets, this grand five-bedroom property is a modern take on period proportions. Bright light, spacious rooms and four floors of considered design. Past the driveway, enter on the ground floor, where a double reception room is zoned into a sitting room with an open fire, and another sitting room, lined with shelves and bookcases – currently used as a study space. Downstairs, a second lounge – its lower-level position and raised projector create the perfect home cinema setting. In the kitchen, solid wood floors give way to flagstone floors, while rustic wood and rattan are the perfect foil for marble worktops. Tucked away in the corner, a family snug. Steel-framed doors lead on to the walled terrace and garden beyond – note the al-fresco fireplace. At the end of the beautifully landscaped garden, a generous studio (currently used as a home gym) has potential to be reimagined as guest quarters – a rare feature for a city-centre postcode. Five lofty bedrooms are spread across the upper levels. Canted bay windows keep the master bedroom naturally bright. It’s served by a zellige-tiled en suite bathroom. Four further bedrooms are serene retreats; one en suite room is tucked into the eaves and another has access to a secluded decked roof terrace.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO