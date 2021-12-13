ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda, SC

SC Hwy 39 in Saluda shutdown due to terrible crash

By Dawn Wise
 3 days ago

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a crash in Saluda.

Details are limited, but we do know the crash happened on SC Hwy 39 (Ridge Spring Highway) near Murphy Farm Road. At the time the roadway near that area is shutdown as SCHP investigates.

It was a single vehicle crash that resulted in the driver being taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

