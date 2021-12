The Internet Association — a lobbying group for companies including Google and Facebook — is planning to announce it will dissolve, according to a report in POLITICO. In the mid-2010s, the group was at the forefront of the tech industry's efforts to influence Washington. It was a high-profile association of then-popular companies that often got its way, not just on behalf of social media but also ecommerce firms, cloud providers, gig-work apps and more. Even as late as 2019, its splashy gala honored Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Ivanka Trump simultaneously.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO