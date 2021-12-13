ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport woman’s suspicious death remains a mystery almost 19 years later

By Mackenzie Moore
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport investigators are attempting to generate leads in a 2003 suspicious death cold case, a release revealed Monday.

On March 8, 2003, Kingsport Police found a woman’s body in a vacant lot on the 1800 block of Lowell Drive. The body was later identified as Joyce Ann McBride, 51, who was determined to have died from blunt force trauma.

The release states the body showed several abrasions and contusions.

Investigators classified the death as suspicious, and several leads have been followed, but none have led to the circumstances surrounding McBride’s death.

“It is our desire that bringing some renewed attention to this cold case will help spark some memories and generate some new leads, which could potentially assist with this investigation and hopefully bring some much-needed closure to the friends, family and loved ones of Ms. McBride,” the Kingsport Police Department stated in the release.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-246-9111.

