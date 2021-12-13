ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa man crushed to death after jack fails while repairing car: FHP

By Emily McCain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYo9l_0dLSrE4200

A 30-year-old Tampa man was killed early Monday morning while trying to fix a disabled vehicle after the jack he was using failed, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man was crushed while working under a disabled 1997 Acura sedan, according to troopers.

Troopers found the man on the inside shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-275, north of Howard Avenue, just after 12 a.m.

It's unclear what caused the vehicle to become disabled or what repairs the man was making at the time of his death.

Car and Driver offers these tips for using a car jack safely:

  • Find a safe place to pull over
  • Secure your vehicle
  • Locate the jack and jacking points
  • Position the jack
  • Jack up the car
  • Lower the car

Click here for the full steps and visuals from Car and Driver.

