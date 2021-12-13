ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Servant Season 3 Trailer: A World of Hell Is About to Terrorize the Turners

By Nick Caruso
 3 days ago

Dorothy and Sean Turner should’ve been careful what they wished for.

In the first seconds of Servant ‘s Season 3 trailer (the first of 10 episodes premieres Friday, Jan. 21 on Apple TV+), everything seems hunky-dory for the Turners, but with M. Night Shyamalan in the driver’s seat, it doesn’t take long for things to start bumping in the night. Again.

Just one scream from Leanne later (“This is my family, and I will not let you take me away from them!”), it’s obvious the you-know-what is about to hit the fan. In the clip above, we see the house filling with pests and skeletal remains lurking in the basement, all while Roscoe asks the question we’ve all been wondering: “What the hell happens now?”

With the threat of the cult still looming, along with some suspicious hangers-on oddly staked out nearby, “Leanne does everything she can to feel secure — ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family,” according to the official description. “As Sean starts trusting in Leanne’s power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho’s safety. While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return.”

The returning cast includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, with Sunita Mani ( Mr. Robot , GLOW ) joining the ranks. Shyamalan and Jason Blumenthal executive-produce, with Shyamalan and his daughter Ishana lined up to direct.

Watch the new trailer by pressing PLAY on the video embedded above, then tell us: Are you terrified for the Turners? Drop your comments below.

TVLine

Power Book II Just Revealed the Secret That Monet's Been Hiding From Jump

This post contains a major spoiler from Sunday’s Power Book II: Ghost. You’ve been warned. If you thought Monet Tejada’s concern forZeke always seemed a little intense for an aunt-nephew relationship, well, now you know why. In Sunday’s episode of Power Book II: Ghost, we learned that Monet (played by Mary J. Blige) is really Zeke’s mother. And his father is Dante, aka Mecca, aka Monet’s former love (played by Daniel Sunjata) who first showed up in the Season 2 premiere. It appears that Monet never told Dante about the pregnancy, though he figured it out and has been paying Zeke’s legal bills ever since...
TVLine

Naomi Wonders If Superheroes Are in Fact Real in New Trailer for CW Series

Life gets really confusing for the titular Naomi once her powers begin to manifest, in the latest trailer for The CW’s upcoming superhero series (premiering Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9/8c, where it will debut out of Superman & Lois Season 2). Starring The Equalizer‘s Kaci Walfall, Naomi follows a cool, confident Black teenager as she comes to realize her hidden destiny and then “journeys to the heights of the multiverse” in search of the full truth. In the new trailer above, Naomi’s out-of-this-world odyssey is thrust into motion by a local Superman “stunt” that draws the attention of her blog about the...
TVLine

Dynasty Season 5 Trailer: It's a Blue Carrington Christmas Without Fallon

Don’t let the splashy Christmas decorations fool you — this is definitely not the most wonderful time of the year at Casa Carrington. In fact, Blake says those exact words in TVLine’s exclusive trailer for the upcoming fifth season of Dynasty, which kicks off with a two-hour premiere event on Monday, Dec. 20 (8/7c). And came you blame the guy? As you may recall, the CW sudser wrapped its fourth season with Fallon getting shot by her evil, husband-stealing assistant at a major event for Blake’s campaign. And just to make fans sweat it out a little longer, Fallon is nowhere to...
ComicBook

Snowpiercer Season 3 Trailer Teases Paradise at the End of the World

The train at the end of the world is making its way back to TV screens this January. TNT's acclaimed Snowpiercer adaptation has already been renewed for a fourth season, but we still have yet to see the third season of the thriller. That changes on Monday, January 24th. Season 3 of Snowpiercer is set to arrive next month and kick off 2022 in style. Fortunately, fans of the series don't have to wait to see what the new episodes have in store.
GeekTyrant

Trailer For Season 3 of M. Night Shyamalan's Psychological Thriller Series SERVANT

Apple TV+ has released the first full trailer for the third season of the M. Night Shyamalan-produced psychological thriller series Servant. The mystery behind the story for this show continues to unravel in some interesting and sinister ways. Season 3 looks like it’s going to be filled with some creepy and disturbing plot points.
ComicBook

Servant Season 4 Might Already Secretly Be Moving Forward

Season 3 of Apple TV+'s Servant wrapped production earlier this year and is set to premiere on the streamer in January, but a new report from Production Weekly, per Bloody Disgusting, could confirm that a fourth season is already heading into production, despite an official renewal announcement not yet having been made. Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan had previously hinted that he could see the series running for 60 episodes, but during the coronavirus pandemic, would go on to clarify he only saw the series running for four seasons, so it would only make sense that Apple TV+ would commit to allowing him to finish the series with just one more season. Season 3 of Servant is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022.
imdb.com

‘Servant’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Apple TV Plus

Updated: Apple TV Plus announced that “Servant,” the psychological thriller series from M. Night Shyamalan, has been renewed for a fourth season. Shyamalan later tweeted that the show would end with Season 4. “Happy to announce (in my very fitting Jericho t-shirt) that. @Servant is greenlit for...
bloody-disgusting.com

“Servant”: Is a Fourth Season of Apple TV+’s Series Already in Development?

Executive produced by Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan, the third season of “Servant” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ early next year, beginning on January 21, 2022, and culminating with ten new episodes. Now, according to the reliable Production Weekly, a fourth season is already in active development. We’ll...
imore.com

Watch the Servant season 3 trailer ahead of its January 21 premiere

Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for season three of Servant. Season three will premiere on January 21, 2022. Check out the trailer, although it's probably worth skipping it for now if you're yet to watch the first two seasons. On the positive side, you still have some great content ahead of you!
flickeringmyth.com

Superman & Lois season 2 trailer teases Superman’s choice of family over the world

The CW have released the first trailer for the second season of Superman & Lois. The new season will find Clark Kent and Lois Lane facing new troubles as their world is upended with the arrival of Lois’ daughter from an alternate universe and Superman having to choose to help his family or the world. Watch the trailer below…
TVLine

TVLine Items: H50 Alum's New Sitcom, Marvel vs. DC Docuseries and More

Real-life husband and wife Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception) and Meaghan Rath (Hawaii Five-0) are taking their partnership back to the small screen. The couple, who co-starred on Fox’s short-lived sitcom Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, will headline and executive-produce the romantic workplace comedy Wouldn’t It Be Nice, which is in development at CBS, our sister site Deadline reports. Written by Kristen Bartlett (Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, SNL), the single-cam project is inspired by Cutmore-Scott’s family wedding business in the UK and centers on two co-managers at a small family-run wedding venue in Black Mountain, North Carolina, who both wish they were...
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Naomi’ Trailer, ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Premiere Date, ‘Pivoting’ Trailer, ‘The Afterparty’ Trailer, ‘Servant’ Renewed, ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Premiere Date, and More!

The CW’s new superhero series Naomi is set to premiere January 11 at 9. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle. As Naomi journeys to the heights of the multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers challenges her beliefs about heroes.
spoilertv.com

Servant - Renewed for a 4th Season?

It appears that AppleTV have renewed Servant for a 4th Season. According to Production Weekly season 4 is under Active Development. We'll update this when it's officially accounced.
spoilertv.com

Bunny & Clyde - In Development at HBO Max

In Bunny & Clyde, two lost and codependent souls — Clyde (Self), a broken gay thirtysomething in the midst of an unmedicated bipolar episode, and Bunny (Escola), a non-binary, self-identifying cabaret star – get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reinvent themselves and a second chance at happiness. But not until they first live in a dead man’s house, assume new identities and convince an entire Palm Springs community that the guy is still alive while they sell off his estate.
TVLine

Why Women Kill Renewed for Season 3

Paramount+ would like to further explore Why Women Kill, handing a Season 3 renewal to the anthology series, TVLine has learned. “Why Women Kill explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+’s original scripted series. “We’re so excited that the audience for the series continues to grow, with the second season of Why Women Kill ranking within the top 10 series on Paramount+ in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition. We can’t wait to share the new cast of riveting,...
TVLine

Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer: The Tournament Is 'Revolutionized' as a Former Baddie Terrorizes the Valley

The All Valley Tournament is closer than ever before, but with Terry Silver back in the mix at Cobra Kai, coming out on top is not going to be easy for Daniel and Johnny’s newly merged dojos. In a brand new trailer for Season 4 (all 10 episodes premiere Friday, Dec. 31, on Netflix), we catch fresh glimpses of Miyagi Do and Eagle Fang training for what will surely be the fight of their lives. Johnny is seen waxing on and off, Miyagi-style, while Daniel practices some of his counterpart’s more unconventional methods. And of course, John Kreese approaches his former...
imdb.com

Servant Season 4 Coming To Apple TV+, Will End The Series

Ahead of its third season premiere in January, Apple TV+'s "Servant" has been renewed for a fourth season that will be its last. The dark series by M. Night Shyamalan follows two new parents, Dorothy and Sean (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell), who hire a young woman (Nell Tiger Free) to take care of their son, Jericho. Of course, since this is a Shyamalan joint and nothing can ever be normal and fun in a Shyamalan joint, Jericho isn't a real baby. Instead, he's a lifelike doll recreation of an infant–one that may or may not be cursed.
