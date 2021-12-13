ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Watch this dog and his owner play a very lazy game of fetch on the floor

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdorable video shows a Golden Retriever playing a...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

The 74 Best Gifts for Dogs, Dog Owners, and Dog Lovers In 2021

2020 and 2021 were bad years for just about everyone, but not for your dog. These past 18 months, you've been home more than ever before, you're always down for a snuggle, and you insist on going on walks a zillion times a day just to have something to do. When the world gets crazy, the unconditional support and love you get from your doggy BFF is sometimes the only thing that keeps you going—and he or she deserves something special in return, or for something special to be created in his or her honor. Maybe it's a Christmas gift for your dog, maybe it's the anniversary of the day you got them, maybe it's just a random Tuesday—whatever the occasion, they deserves the best. My own dog and I have taken the time to test-drive almost all of the toys and other products on this list (yes, my job is very hard; yes, my dog is very spoiled), and so, please allow us to present: The ultimate gift guide for dogs that dogs will love and dog owners and dog lovers alike will sob over, from genius treats and toys to personalized sweaters and artwork. Bonus: Every one is great for Instagram.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Fetch#Lazy#New York City#Golden Retriever#Lazy Fetch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
musictimes.com

The O'Jays Breaks Silence After Frank Little Jr.'s Body Finally Identified After 40 Years

The O'Jays members spoke up after Frank Little Jr.'s remains were confirmed to be his after 40 years. News 5 Cleveland first reported that the DNA Doe Project did the genealogical research and identified the remains found in Twinsburg in 1982. After a thorough study, the group confirmed that the remains were those of Little, who suddenly disappeared decades ago.
TWINSBURG, OH
Sunderland Echo

Meet Maya and Oscar - the award-winning brother and sister who are both battling back from eye cancer

And what an inspirational pair they are as they have both won awards from Cancer Research UK. Maya was just two months old when she was diagnosed in February 2020 with bilateral retinoblastoma which is a type of eye cancer where both eyes are affected.Later that year when the family welcomed baby boy Oscar, he was diagnosed with the same cancer but in just one of his eyes at just one week old. He is now one year old.
CANCER
DogTime

29 Dogs Ready To Celebrate Thanksgiving With You! [PICTURES]

Does your dog like to be in the kitchen while you're cooking for Thanksgiving? The dogs in these pictures are ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with you any way they can, especially if it involves gobbling up some dropped treats. Happy Turkey Day! The post 29 Dogs Ready To Celebrate Thanksgiving With You! [PICTURES] appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
DogTime

10 Dog-Inspired Cocktails For Your Holiday Celebration

Are you looking for fun, themed cocktails for your holiday celebration? Check out these ten dog-themed cocktails that will give any holiday lots of bark! The post 10 Dog-Inspired Cocktails For Your Holiday Celebration appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Inside the Magic

Universal’s Grinch Left Lying on Floor After Service Dog Interaction

Meeting The Grinch at Universal Studios isn’t just a fun thing for humans to do. As many Guests probably know, the holiday festivities are in full force at the Universal Studios Parks. During special seasonal occasions, the Universal Parks offer a number of limited-time experiences for Guests who are visiting during the holidays. One of the most famous offerings would have to be the chance to meet and interact with the one and only Grinch during Grinchmas. During this time, Guests can experience “Warm fuzzies with a side of sarcasm” as they get up close and personal with Grinch.
ANIMALS
seminoletribune.org

NYC hotel to open as Hard Rock eyes casino, too

Hard Rock Cafe operates one of its flagship locations in the center of New York City in Times Square, but there’s never been a Hard Rock Hotel option for the city’s visitors until now. Hard Rock International (HRI) said in a November news release that the highly anticipated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
k95tulsa.com

WATCH: Chase Rice Is Reunited With His Dog, Jack, After Two Months

This will be the most adorable video you will see on the internet today and it’s not even close. Chase Rice and his good boy, Jack, were reunited after two long months and it was caught on video for all of us to enjoy. newsletter Sign up below to...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy