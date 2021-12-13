ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Monsta X perform 'One Day' on 'Good Morning America'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xu5A_0dLSqhQm00

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The K-pop group performed their song "One Day" during Monday's episode of the ABC morning show.

Monsta X performed as part of the GMA Concert Series.

"One Day" appears on Monsta X's new album, The Dreaming, released Friday. The album also features the single "You Problem," which Monsta X released a retro-themed music video for Thursday.

The Dreaming also features the songs "Tied to Your Body," "Whispers in the Dark," "Blame Me," "Secrets," "About Last Night," "Better," "Blow Your Mind" and "The Dreaming."

The Dreaming is Monsta X's second English-language album after All About Luv, released in February 2020.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.

Comments / 1

Related
NME

MONSTA X hit the disco in music video for ‘You Problem’

MONSTA X have released the music video for ‘You Problem’, the lead single of their sophomore English studio album ‘The Dreaming’. ‘You Problem’ was both written and produced by David Stewart, who is best known for working on the BTS‘ hit 2020 English single ‘Dynamite’. He had also previously produced music for Hailee Steinfeld and the Jonas Brothers, among others.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kihyun
Rolling Stone

Monsta X Deliver Boy-Band Polish With Heart on ‘The Dreaming’

Much has been said about K-pop borrowing liberally from American hip-hop culture, but on their second English-language album, The Dreaming, K-pop group Monsta X pays homage to boy-band culture, with Nineties-style harmonies, slick choruses, and head-bopping beats that come together for an infectious and joyous 27 minutes. Recorded while Covid still kept much of the world on edge, The Dreaming is an ode to simpler times, with Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon, and I.M. belting out lyrics about falling in love — and yearning for their feelings to be reciprocated. “Don’t make me beg, don’t walk away,” they plead on the...
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Watch BTS, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande Perform on ‘The Voice’ Finale

BTS (virtually) joined forces with Coldplay for a live rendition of “My Universe,” while Sheeran showcased an acoustic take on his song “Shivers.” The stacked finale also featured Walker Hayes performing his rousing song “Fancy Like” and Alicia Keys, a former Voice coach, performing “Old Memories.”
CELEBRITIES
NME

Hear a snippet of MONSTA X’s upcoming English song, ‘Blow Your Mind’

MONSTA X have released a preview of their new song ‘Blow Your Mind’, from their upcoming English-language studio album ‘The Dreaming’. ‘The Dreaming’ will notably feature the previously-released single ‘One Day’, which dropped in September, as well as its lead single ‘You Problem’, for which a music video is also set to arrive on December 10 at 2pm KST.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsta X#Good Morning America#Music Video#South Korean#Abc
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Monsta X enchanting on new English album ‘The Dreaming’

The Dreaming is the second all-English album release by Monsta X, following last year’s All About Luv. This new album showcases the South Korean pop group’s versatility and is full of uptempo songs about heartbreak and revival. The Dreaming. Monsta X. Starship Entertainment, Dec. 10. 7/10. The album...
MUSIC
Billboard

Juice WRLD, MONSTA X & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

Looking for new rap, K-pop or R&B releases to add to your library? This week’s batch of tracks has got you covered. Juice WRLD‘s second posthumous release, Fighting Demons, is available to stream and sees the late rapper teaming up with a host of friends to make pure magic on the record. Polo G, Trippie Redd and Justin Bieber all make appearances on the rap album, but K-pop powerhouses Suga and BTS join Juice for the destined to be popular track, “Girl of Your Dreams.” Fighting Demons precedes the upcoming release of Juice WRLD’s HBO Max documentary, Into the Abyss, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Dec. 16.
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

2021 MAMAs: BTS Cleans Up, Aespa Debuts and NCT Dream, Itzy & Wanna One Deliver

The Mnet Asian Music Awards have come and gone for another year, and while one of the most prestigious music award shows in South Korea is always chock-full of exciting performances and plenty of idol worship, this latest event felt truly special. After the 2020 ceremony featured no live audience at all, it was obvious to all involved that the 2021 staging had to be bigger and more fantastic than ever… and thankfully, the show was everything it should have been.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Twice cancels first show of '4th World Tour III'

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice has canceled the first show of its 4th World Tour 'III'. The K-pop stars' agency, JYP Entertainment, said Thursday that the Dec. 24 offline concert in Seoul has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. JYP said stricter social distancing guidelines have...
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Blake Shelton Allegedly Forced NBC To Cancel Spring Season Of ‘The Voice’ To Keep Him From Quitting, Insider Says

Is Blake Shelton destroying The Voice? One report says he was personally responsible for the show canceling its spring season under threat of an exit. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, The Voice will not see a spring season in 2022 thanks to Shelton. He’s disappointing fans with his demands. “The grind didn’t give him enough time to concentrate on his career and family, and he told them he was ready to quit,” a source reveals.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans last month by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black in sight.
HAIR CARE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
230K+
Followers
46K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy