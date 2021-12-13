ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Meta’s new CTO says we’re to blame for misinformation, not Facebook

By Alex Gatewood
knowtechie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeta, the new name for Facebook’s parent company, is bringing on a new CTO next year. That new executive, Andrew Bosworth, recently sat down to do an interview with Axios on HBO, where he said that the platform isn’t to blame for the spread of misinformation. Bosworth...

knowtechie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Black people use Facebook more than anyone. Now they're leaving.

Brandon Keyes, a 37-year-old Army combat veteran from Detroit, has an on-again, off-again relationship with Facebook. These days, it’s mostly off. Keyes says he got tired of Facebook censoring Black users when they call out racism while permitting hateful speech and memes to spread unchecked. Once his account was...
SOCIETY
CNBC

Facebook takes a step toward building the metaverse, opens virtual world app to everyone in U.S.

Facebook on Thursday announced that it is opening up Horizon Worlds, its virtual reality world of avatars, to anyone 18 and older in the U.S. and Canada. The broader launch of Horizon Worlds is an important step for Facebook, which officially changed its name to Meta in October. The company adopted the new moniker, based on the sci-fi term metaverse, to describe its vision for working and playing in a virtual world.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cto#Misinformation#Hbo#Axios#Vp
Law.com

Davis Polk Defends Facebook Parent Company Meta in Securities Suit Over Platform Misinformation

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Neal A. Potischman, Charles S. Duggan and James P. Rouhandeh have stepped in to represent Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, and its top officials in a pending securities class action lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 22 in California Northern District Court by Bottini & Bottini, accuses the defendants of knowingly misleading investors about Meta’s ability and willingness to monitor for misinformation and other harmful content. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 3:21-cv-09041, Perez v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.
LAW
Neowin

Meta's new Few-Shot Learner can detect misinformation with fewer or no examples

Meta has announced a new AI tool called Few-Shot Learner that it is already using on its platforms, such as Facebook, to fight back against misinformation and other harmful content. With Few-Shot Learner, Meta’s systems can more quickly adapt to new threats and requires fewer, and sometimes zero, labelled examples to learn.
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

Facebook's Meta says employees can stay at home for up to five more months

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) parent company, Meta, will fully re-open its U.S. offices on Jan. 31, but it has also told employees that they have the option of continuing to work remotely from between three and five months. Janelle Gale, Meta’s vice president of human resources, told employees that while the company...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Facebook (Meta) Removes It’s Ban Of Crypto Ads

Crypto advertising on social media has been a hot topic throughout the year. We’ve covered much of the back and forth both at Bitcoinist and over at our sister network NewsBTC over the years. A prime example of this occurred in recent months Google shifted their cryptocurrency ad policy, in...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
CNET

Facebook parent Meta uses AI to tackle new types of harmful content

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, said Wednesday it has created artificial intelligence technology that can adapt more quickly to new types of harmful content, including posts discouraging COVID-19 vaccinations. Generally, AI systems learn new tasks from examples, but the process of gathering and labeling a massive amount of data typically...
INTERNET
The Windows Club

What is Metaverse? How does it work?

If you have heard the Metaverse term and are wondering what exactly is it, here is your answer. In this guide, we are going to discuss what is Metaverse and how does it work. In short- Metaverse can be considered as a parallel virtual universe on the Internet!. What is...
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

Twitter, Facebook's Meta on diverging paths according to UBS

UBS put the two best-known social media companies in the spotlight, Thursday, with differing views on the outlooks of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Meta Platforms. Analyst Lloyd Walmsley assumed coverage of Twitter (TWTR) with a neutral rating, and lowered the price target on the stock to $50 a share...
BUSINESS
umassmedia.com

Facebook becomes Meta: now what?

On Oct. 28, 2021, Facebook released news that would send shockwaves across the technology and finance world. The company wrote in a press release, “CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta, which brings together our apps and technologies under one new company brand. Meta’s focus will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.” With talk of non-fungible tokens and the metaverse all over the news and social media, it’s critical to understand the ramifications of Facebook’s name change and what it means for the future of our technology, social lives and economy.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

The easiest way to delete your Gmail account

Gmail is currently the most used email provider in the world, but that doesn’t mean it fits everybody’s needs and preferences. If you are someone who doesn’t like Google’s email service, you have the option to delete your account, but Google doesn’t make it easy.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

How to hack Facebook Messenger with auto forward

Facebook user accounts contain sensitive information about users, who additionally spread even more personal data via Messenger. If you have an urgent need to see someone’s Facebook account, all you need is a good and reliable spy app. Such user-friendly programs have become a helpful tool in everyday life.
INTERNET
AFP

Meta targets 'cyber mercenaries' using Facebook to spy

Facebook parent Meta on Thursday banned a series of "cyber mercenary" groups, and began alerting some 50,000 people likely targeted by the firms accused of spying on activists, dissidents and journalists worldwide. "Targeting is in fact indiscriminate and includes journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition members and human rights activists," it added.
INTERNET
Silicon Republic

Facebook removes former UCD professor’s page over Covid misinformation

Meta said Dolores Cahill’s Facebook page was removed as it takes ‘aggressive steps’ to fight harmful misinformation. Facebook has removed the page of Dolores Cahill as part of a crackdown on Covid-19 misinformation on its platform. Cahill is a former University College Dublin (UCD) professor who has...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy