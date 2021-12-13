Hillsborough deputies looking for endangered man who went missing after argument

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man last seen Sunday night, according to a release.

Deputies say Sandy Crespo Perez, 33, got into an argument around 9:30 p.m. while at a relative’s house at the intersection of East Waters Avenue and North Florida Avenue. During the argument, he said he wanted to hurt himself, the release says.

The sheriff’s office says Crespo Perez then left in a white 2017 Buick Enclave with the Florida tag JNGH02.

Crespo Perez is said to be around 5′ 7″ and weighs around 180 pounds.



If you know where he is, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

