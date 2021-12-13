ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RFC registration for people over 18 years old: The ABC to do it in 2022

By Jorge Flores García
 3 days ago

A few weeks ago the publication of the "Tax Miscellany for the year 2022" was carried out, where it was stipulated that it is a fact that all Mexican citizens over 18 years of age must register with the Federal Taxpayers Registry (RFC) , this due to the addition of the 5th paragraph of section A of Art. 27 of the Federal Tax Code, which states that:

"Individuals of legal age must request their registration in the Federal Taxpayers Registry. In the case of individuals without economic activities, said registration will be made under the heading" Registration of individuals without economic activity ", in accordance with the Regulations of this Code, by which will not acquire the obligation to present declarations or pay contributions and neither will sanctions be applicable to them, including the one provided for in article 80, section I, of this Code ".

Who has to register with the RFC?

The reasons that gave rise to this addition are mainly to "promote the tax culture among young people" and "facilitate their incorporation into the labor field" , however, the head of the Tax Administration Service (SAT) in his appearance before the Commission of Finance and Public Credit of the Lower House also argued that this modification is a preventive measure to prevent young people from suffering identity theft by so-called invoicing companies, since they choose young people over 18 years of age to create shell companies and when the SAT locates the person in question, verifies that it is an identity theft.

Therefore, this provision establishes the obligation to register with the RFC even when economic activities are not carried out , in this way they do not acquire the obligation to present declarations or pay contributions. It should be noted that in this article 27 section C, referring to the powers of the authorities, was added, section XIII, which establishes the possibility of canceling or suspending the RFC when it is confirmed that the taxpayer has not carried out any activity in the five previous exercises.

In this sense, if a young person of 18 years old registers in the RFC and until the age of 23 he has not carried out any economic activity, the SAT has the power to cancel or suspend the RFC, so with this measure he will have greater control over the taxpayer base since it seeks that registered taxpayers from the age of 18 have economic activities and thus can be subject to control, although the current situation of young people is not considered, since many of them at 18 years of age are just starting their higher education and do not enter working life.

Likewise, there are other cases in which young people mainly absorbed by technology have started an economic activity through social networks, it is in this type of situation where the authority does not have the power to control them, for this reason, it is that the SAT It intends to generate a culture of contribution in accordance with what is established in Article 31 of the Constitution in its section IV. Therefore, the modification made in the financial system to report cash deposits greater than fifteen thousand pesos cannot be set aside, which seeks to link bank movements with the RFC registered in the financial system.

How to register to the RFC?

Registration must be started by pre-registration on the SAT portal , as established in the file of procedure 39 / CFF "Application for registration in the RFC of natural persons" , published in Annex 1-A of the Third Resolution of Modifications to the Miscellaneous Tax Resolution for 2021 of November 18 of this year; Likewise, said procedure is concluded before the SAT offices with a prior appointment generated in order to obtain the Unique Acknowledgment of Registration in the RFC.

The steps are:

  1. Click the START button on the page .
  2. Fill in the data requested by the electronic form: Registration to the RFC.
  3. Send your procedure to the SAT and print the previous sheet with the assigned folio number.
  4. Go with the documentation of the procedure to the SAT office of your preference.
  5. Deliver the documentation to the tax authority that will attend to your procedure.
  6. Receive request and acknowledgment of registration to the RFC, as well as the products derived from the process.

Finally, those individuals of legal age who do not register in the RFC will not be subject to any infringement , so it will be interesting to observe the effects that this new measure will generate on the taxpayer registry and if it will comply with the provisions of the presentation of reasons. So, without forgetting the crisis caused by appointments for procedures before the SAT, it is expected that they are prepared for the applications that will come from next year, although it is not yet defined if there is any time limit to be able to comply with this obligation.

