WWE

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (12/13)

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s RAW on the USA Network will air from the XCel Energy Center in St. Paul Minnesota. WWE has announced...

www.pwmania.com

firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
stillrealtous.com

Medical Update On Liv Morgan Following Brutal Attack On WWE Raw

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan have been feuding for weeks now, and last night on Raw it was announced that Becky Lynch will be defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Morgan at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. During Monday Night Raw this week Becky Lynch also brawled with Liv...
FanSided

Updated WWE Day 1 match card after Dec. 13 Raw

Here is the updated match card for WWE Day 1 after the Dec. 13 episode of Monday Night Raw. The WWE Day 1 is a couple of weeks away, and we are getting a much clearer picture of the full match card on the first pay-per-view event of 2022. After the conclusion of the Dec. 13 edition of Monday Night RAW, there is one massive change to one of the main matches of the show and a new championship bout added to the card.
PWMania

Liv Morgan “Injured” On RAW Last Night According To WWE

WWE has announced storyline injuries to Liv Morgan. Last night’s WWE RAW featured an angle where RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch fought with Morgan after their rematch was made official for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. The segment ended with Lynch smashing Morgan’s elbow against the steel ring steps.
Bobby Lashley
Rey Mysterio
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 12/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Lashley earns slot at Day 1, Becky-Liv, Riddle & Orton, NIL, McMahon-Theory, live callers, emails (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss Bobby Lashley earning a slot at Day 1, Becky Lynch-Liv Morgan, Riddle and Randy Orton, Vince McMahon-Austin Theory, Dana Brooke’s pride in being champion, Next In Line, and more with live callers and emails.
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – December 13, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package looking at how Bobby Lashley destroyed WWE Champion Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins last week. We’re live from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
PWMania

Former WWE Referee Opens Up About Backstage Drama Within The McMahon Family

During an edition of Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE referee Mike Chioda was asked the following question:. “To your knowledge, did anybody ever tell Triple H that you probably shouldn’t be dating the boss’ daughter?”. Here was Chioda’s response:. “Yes, Shane did. Shane...
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Called Out For Stealing Gimmick

Over the years fans have seen a lot of WWE Superstars introduce their gimmicks to the world of professional wrestling, and while some gimmicks get over others do not. For years Tyler Breeze was known for taking selfies on WWE programming, and he even had his own bedazzled selfie stick. But Tyler Breeze was released from WWE earlier this year, and recently fans have seen Austin Theory taking selfies on Monday Night Raw.
PWMania

Former WWE Star Being Teased As New Member of Faction With EC3 and Adam Scherr

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr (formerly Braun Strowman) aligned himself with EC3 at this past Saturday’s ROH Final Battle PPV event. On Tuesday Scherr posted an Instagram graphic featuring himself with EC3. Former WWE star Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) was also included in the graphic. Kross shared the...
PWMania

Vince McMahon Allegedly Thought That Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Were Actual Brothers

While speaking with K&S WrestleFest, former WWE star Bryan Myers (Curt Hawkins) talked about him and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) debuting with WWE in 2007. When they started with WWE, Myers and Cardona were known as the Major Brothers but their names were changed when Vince McMahon found out that they weren’t actually brothers.
Wrestling World

New details on Doudrop's current status

In the last two to three months the former NXT UK athlete, who was once called Piper Niven in the Stamford company rings and now instead took the pseudonym of Doudrop, after joining Eva Marie, has become one of the faces best known of the women's sector of Monday Night Raw.
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens Says WWE RAW Spot “Absolutely Destroyed” Him

One of the four men competing for the WWE Championship at WWE Day 1, Kevin Owens, took to Twitter to comment on one move from his WWE RAW match last night. Owens retweeted a gif of when he went for a cannonball dive off the apron onto Bobby Lashley. Owens missed his target and hit the arena floor with a hard thud, rolling around in pain afterward.
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Dustin Poirier hints at retirement following UFC 269 defeat

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is contemplating retirement after losing the lightweight title bout to Charles Oliveira last Sunday.Poirier was submitted in the third round of the UFC 269 main event, marking the second time the fighter has fallen short when trying to claim the belt, having already lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.Poirier, who twice defeated Conor McGregor, has told fans he doesn’t know where his career goes from here. He tweeted: “Not sure what’s next..”The fighter spoke of his devastation after the fight: “I worked hard to get back here to fight for another world title. Got choked...
Wrestling World

Latest news on John Cena's WWE future

One of the recent happy notes in WWE is undoubtedly the young wrestler Austin Theory, considered as one of the 'proteges' of company chairman Vince McMahon. Austin Theory was drafted for Monday Night Raw and defeated a former WWE Champion of the caliber of Jeff Hardy, was involved in a match against current WWE Champion Big E and participated in the 5 vs 5 match between Team Raw and Team Smackdown defending the red brand.
PWMania

Bret Hart Says That Hulk Hogan ‘Didn’t Know A Headlock From A Headlamp’

In an interview with CalgarySun.com, Bret Hart reflected on his in-ring career with WWE:. “I think it all goes back to when Gorilla Monsoon called me the ‘Excellence of Execution.’ I was just a guy who did everything right. I remember when I started wrestling, I knew how everything worked. I knew how to take turnbuckle (hits to the chest), I knew how to body slam. When you want to watch how to do something in wrestling, you watch my matches back. You’ll learn how to do a Sharpshooter. That’s how you do it. Want to learn how to do a standing suplex? That’s how you do it. I was always that guy. I was really well taught the art of wrestling by two Japanese guys (Mr. Hito and Mr. Sakurada). I was taught how to protect myself and my opponent so he doesn’t get hurt. More important than that, it was all about what I represented. I have an incredible body of work with so many different wrestlers. I was so proud of those matches. And all the Canadian wrestlers like Natalya or Edge were influenced by me. I think if you look back at wrestling when it was the Hulk Hogan show, he was six-foot-eight and a one-out-of-three wrestler. He didn’t know a headlock from a headlamp. He didn’t know very much. He knew how to do a clothesline and maybe a body slam. He was very limited. Vince McMahon took a chance with me and made me that champion. It meant so much to me that I think I tried to live up to be that champion. It was about being the best wrestler. I gave so much as that wrestler. I was a good role model in the dressing room. All that means a lot.”
PWMania

Kevin Owens Comments On Having A Bad Landing During RAW Match

Kevin Owens took to Twitter today and revealed which spot was a rough one for him during last night’s WWE RAW. As noted, RAW saw Bobby Lashley pick up singles wins over Owens, Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Big E to earn a spot in the WWE Title match at the inaugural Day 1 pay-per-view, to make it a Fatal 4 Way. Lashley’s first opponent was Owens, and that match included a spot where Owens went for a cannonball from the apron to Lashley on the floor. Owens missed and hit the floor as Lashley stepped out of the way.
PWMania

Mick Foley Talks About A Recently Released WWE Star Being ‘Money’

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Mick Foley talked about former WWE star AJ Francis aka Top Dolla. Foley had previously worked with AJ on an episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures and here are the comments from Foley:. “To me, AJ was money. Big powerful guy, a wealth of...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Tag Team Champions Reuniting?

Throughout WWE fans have seen the company release a number of Superstars, and a few weeks ago Scotty 2 Hotty publicly announced that he had requested his release from the company. Scotty 2 Hotty had been working as a coach and producer in NXT, but now it seems that he’s...
