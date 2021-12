WINCHENDON (CBS) – A severe outbreak of COVID cases has students returning to remote learning at Murdock High School in Winchendon. “It really sped up in the last couple of weeks. It came out of nowhere and was getting out of control,” said senior Ronan Kast who worries that spotty internet service will make it difficult again. The state recommended the change so far making Winchendon the only Massachusetts community to return to virtual learning at least until the Christmas break and the testing numbers tell the story. Nearly half the students at the high school have...

