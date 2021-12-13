ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, PA

Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood

By Associated Press
Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the...

www.thereporteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday. The contenders for the award show were revealed by Snoop Dogg on behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at 9 a.m. ET on Monday. "Belfast" and "The Power of...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Showbiz411

Golden Globes, In Search of Diversity, Nominated No Black Actresses in Lead Roles

The Golden Globes are on trial for lack of diversity. So what did they do? They nominated not a single Black actress in a leading role. Their most obvious snub was Jennifer Hudson’s committed and soulful performance as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.” She should have been a shoo-in for Best Actress in Musical or Comedy. Hudson’s singing in the movie is beyond compare, and her acting is levels above most of this year’s performances.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Phoenix and Colman movies among indie Spirit Awards nominees

Joaquin Phoenix's "C'mon C'mon" and Olivia Colman's "The Lost Daughter" were among this year's indie films to earn Spirit Award nominations on Tuesday, boosting their chances for Hollywood's upcoming prize-giving season culminating with the Oscars. The Film Independent Spirit Awards are an important early marker for indie Oscar contenders.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

'Seinfeld' actor Lou Cutell dies at 91

Lou Cutell, a veteran actor whose career spanned several decades and included a memorable role on “Senfield,” died this week. He was 91. News of the actor’s passing was shared on Facebook by friend and actor Mark Furman. No cause of death was given. “After 91 years, and a great...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Ap#Hfpa#Reporte
Fox News

Jeff Garlin defends himself from cancel culture amid 'The Goldbergs' on-set conduct allegations

Comedian Jeff Garlin is defending himself from being canceled over allegations that he creates an unsafe working environment on the set of the ABC comedy "The Goldbergs" Garlin, 59, said in no uncertain terms that he has not been fired from the ABC sitcom but confessed that he has been the subject of HR investigations for the past three years in a row. The actor discovered that a writer for Vanity Fair was looking into those investigations and called the reporter directly to defend himself in a lengthy conversation that got contentious at times.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Lite FM

‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead at 23

Former America's Got Talent contestant Skilyr Hicks has passed away. On Monday (Dec. 6), Hicks' body was found unresponsive at a friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina, according to TMZ. Chad Brooks, Chief Deputy for the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, told Entertainment Tonight that the musician's death is being investigated...
LIBERTY, SC
InsideHook

Jeff Garlin Addresses Reports of Inappropriate On-Set Behavior

Comedian and actor Jeff Garlin is a familiar face on many a show — including roles on both Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs. When it comes to the latter, however, questions have arisen about his behavior on set and his future on the show. Television critic Maureen Ryan recently wrote about a rumor she heard last week: that Garlin had been fired from his role on The Goldbergs. (According to Garlin, this is not the case.)
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Star Jeff Garlin’s Enthusiasm Curbed, Fired from “The Goldbergs” For Using Bad Language in Jokes on Set

For 20 years, Jeff Garlin has played Larry’s manager on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and he’s always seemed incredibly popular. But over on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” Garlin has also been playing the Dad, Murray, for nine seasons. There are kids and women on the set. It seems they didn’t like his language between scenes. And now he’s fired.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy