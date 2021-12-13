Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood

Comedian Jeff Garlin is defending himself from being canceled over allegations that he creates an unsafe working environment on the set of the ABC comedy "The Goldbergs" Garlin, 59, said in no uncertain terms that he has not been fired from the ABC sitcom but confessed that he has been the subject of HR investigations for the past three years in a row. The actor discovered that a writer for Vanity Fair was looking into those investigations and called the reporter directly to defend himself in a lengthy conversation that got contentious at times.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO