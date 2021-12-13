ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of Canada to keep inflation target, says rates could stay low for longer

By Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Monday unveiled an agreement with the government to keep its inflation target unchanged at 2% and said it could maintain rates lower for longer if need be to help keep employment at optimal levels.

The decision was set out in a new five-year monetary policy framework between the central bank and the finance ministry. The inflation target has been set at the 2% midpoint of a 1%-3% control range for the last 30 years.

"The primary objective of monetary policy is to maintain low, stable inflation over time," said the central bank, which along with the ministry decided against a major shift in monetary policy strategy similar to the one adopted by the U.S. Federal Reserve last year.

The bank said major forces, such as demographics and technological change, were having profound effects on the labor market and making it harder to judge maximum sustainable employment - the level beyond which inflationary pressure arise.

It said the bank would use the flexibility of the 1-3% target range to seek maximum sustainable employment and also deal with structurally low rates, "including sometimes holding its policy interest at a low level for longer than usual".

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Dale Smith)

((Reuters Ottawa bureau, +1 647 480 7891; david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com))

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

