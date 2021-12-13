Apple releases trailer for season 3 of Servant, premieres January 21

The fan-favorite competition series that sees ruthless robots fighting each other to the death is set to return, with BattleBots getting an all-new season starting in January. This season will see 60 teams all competing against one another to come out on top as the best builders, putting their creations to the test in the BattleBox, until only one champion emerges. In honor of the announcement of a new season of the series, Discovery has released a trailer for the upcoming season, which you can check out below. The new season of BattleBots premieres on the Discovery Channel on January 6, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO