ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Apple releases trailer for season 3 of Servant, premieres January 21

By Benjamin Mayo
9to5Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ today released the season three trailer for its supernatural psychological thriller series Servant, written by Tony Basgallop and produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Watch the trailer below. Servant debuted just after the launch of...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Hulu Just Canceled One of Its Most Acclaimed Shows

New episodes of Pen15 are almost here, but sadly they will be the last fans see of the Hulu original series. The comedy has been canceled according to The Hollywood Reporter – not by the studio or the streamer but by the creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The last batch of episodes premieres on Friday, Dec. 3.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“Servant”: Is a Fourth Season of Apple TV+’s Series Already in Development?

Executive produced by Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan, the third season of “Servant” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ early next year, beginning on January 21, 2022, and culminating with ten new episodes. Now, according to the reliable Production Weekly, a fourth season is already in active development. We’ll...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Discovery Releases Trailer for New Season of BattleBots

The fan-favorite competition series that sees ruthless robots fighting each other to the death is set to return, with BattleBots getting an all-new season starting in January. This season will see 60 teams all competing against one another to come out on top as the best builders, putting their creations to the test in the BattleBox, until only one champion emerges. In honor of the announcement of a new season of the series, Discovery has released a trailer for the upcoming season, which you can check out below. The new season of BattleBots premieres on the Discovery Channel on January 6, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Shyamalan
Person
Toby Kebbell
Person
Nell Tiger Free
Person
Lauren Ambrose
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Naomi’ Trailer, ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Premiere Date, ‘Pivoting’ Trailer, ‘The Afterparty’ Trailer, ‘Servant’ Renewed, ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Premiere Date, and More!

The CW’s new superhero series Naomi is set to premiere January 11 at 9. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle. As Naomi journeys to the heights of the multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers challenges her beliefs about heroes.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 3 Confirms a January 2022 Premiere with New Video

AMC+, Shudder, and Sundance Now just released a new promo video one month out from the third – and final – season premiere of A Discovery of Witches. The third season is now confirmed to premiere on Saturday, January 8, 2022 and will focus on what happens when Diana (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew (Matthew Goode) return to the current day after spending time in 1590 in order for Diana to learn how to use her powers.
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Servant’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Apple TV Plus

Shyamalan later tweeted that the show would end with Season 4. “Happy to announce (in my very fitting Jericho t-shirt) that. @Servant is greenlit for its 4th & final season,” he wrote. “I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it. It was a huge risk. Thanks @AppleTVPlus & #Servant cast, crew, & fans.”
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer For Season 3 of M. Night Shyamalan's Psychological Thriller Series SERVANT

Apple TV+ has released the first full trailer for the third season of the M. Night Shyamalan-produced psychological thriller series Servant. The mystery behind the story for this show continues to unravel in some interesting and sinister ways. Season 3 looks like it’s going to be filled with some creepy and disturbing plot points.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Servant#Television
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: ‘The Afterparty’ With All-Star Cast will Premiere January 28

The Afterparty will debut globally on Apple TV+ on January 28, 2022. The murder-mystery comedy series features an all-star cast, including Tiffany Haddish. Tiffany Haddish in All-Star Cast For The Afterparty on Apple TV+. Also joining Ms. Haddish in the cast are:. Sam Richardson. Zoë Chao. Ben Schwartz. Ike...
TV SERIES
9to5Mac

Sci-fi workplace thriller Severance coming to Apple TV+ on February 18

Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette star in a new Apple TV+ series directed by Ben Stiller, called “Severance’. In the show, employees at Lumon Industries elect to change their brain memory system to isolate what goes on at home from what goes on at work.
TV SERIES
9to5Mac

Apple TV+ thriller ‘Suspicion’ airs February 4, starring Uma Thurman

Apple TV+ today announced that its upcoming thriller ‘Suspicion’ will debut on February 4, 2022 with its first two episodes. The remainder of the eight-part series will roll out weekly. Suspicion stars Uma Thurman, Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elkes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries and Angel...
MOVIES
9to5Mac

Apple partners with James Bond for new documentary: ‘The Sound of 007’ coming in 2022

Apple has announced a new documentary called “The Sound of 007” focused on the “remarkable history of six decades of James Bond music.” The documentary is slated to be released in October 2022 to mark 60 years of James Bond. “The Sound of 007” will be exclusive to Apple TV+ and comes on the heels of their success in the documentary category.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 13

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 13 is topped by The Unforgivable, a heavy legal drama starring Sandra Bullock. It's followed by the 2017 faith drama The Shack at No. 2, the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback at No. 3, and the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx vigilante thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 4. The very British kids' movie Peter Rabbit 2 rounds out the top 5.
TV SHOWS
9to5Mac

Apple shares special claymation Ted Lasso holiday short on TV+ and YouTube

Apple has just shared an adorable claymation holiday short for their hit show Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ and YouTube. The short is titled “Ted Lasso – The Missing Christmas Mustache” and is free for anyone to watch. It features voice work from the main cast including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, and Brendan Hunt.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PC Magazine

Stream Thousands of Documentaries for 39% Off With MagellanTV

TVs have always been there to help kill time, but with the advent of streaming, the choice is now almost overwhelming. Aside from the deluge of programs on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, etc., there are entire platforms that cater to sports fans, anime buffs, horror lovers—and the list goes on.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

The 10 Most Watched Netflix Movies of All Time

Netflix has drastically changed the way people consume movies and television. Millions of moviegoers still continue to head to the theaters week after week to watch Hollywood’s newest offerings, but there are plenty of viewers who are opting for at-home entertainment instead. The streaming service’s exponential growth in the past 15 years means that the world’s biggest stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, and Robert De Niro have all jumped on board to produce movies with the popular streaming service like Red Notice, Bird Box, and The Irishman. Together, they have brought hundreds of millions of viewers to the platform.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Season 1) Apple TV+, trailer, release date

Let the music play. Get ready for a brand new adventure with your favorite Fraggles. Startattle.com – Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock | Apple TV+. – Dave Goelz as Boober Fraggle and Uncle Traveling Matt (voices only) – Frank Meschkuleit as Boober (puppetry) – Kevin Clash as Uncle Traveling...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy