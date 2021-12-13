ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United's clash at Brentford is POSTPONED after Covid outbreak at the Premier League giants - who have shut down first-team operations at their Carrington training ground for 24 hours to deal with it

By Chris Wheeler
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Manchester United's game at Brentford on Tuesday night has been called off following a Covid outbreak in their squad.

Confirmation of the Premier League Board's decision came just before midnight after United requested a postponement amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.

The club closed down first-team operations at their Carrington headquarters for 24 hours and cancelled training on Monday to try and limit the risk of further infections after a number of players and staff tested positive on Sunday.

Man United's Premier League trip to Brentford has been called off due to a Covid outbreak
Victor Lindelof (second right) went off against Norwich on Saturday with breathing problems, though there has been no confirmation that this was Covid-related

United delayed travelling to London and sought clarification from the Premier League if the game was safe to go ahead before a decision was reached late on Monday night.

A Premier League statement read: 'The Premier League Board has decided to postpone Brentford FC's home fixture against Manchester United, due to be played tomorrow.

'The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within Manchester United's squad.

'First-team operations at the club's Carrington Training Complex were closed down today to help control the outbreak and minimise risk of further infection among players and staff.

'The League wishes a quick recovery to those players and staff with COVID-19. The postponed fixture will be rearranged in due course.'

The Red Devils had already been forced to shut down first-team operations at Carrington 

United also issued a statement, saying: 'Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance.

'Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.

'Manchester United regrets the inconvenience caused to Brentford FC and to the fans of both clubs by Covid-19.'

The match is the second Premier League fixture to fall victim to the virus in recent days after Tottenham's match at Brighton on Sunday was called off.

Ralf Rangnick's squad had their training session cancelled on Monday due to the outbreak

It followed eight Spurs players and five members of staff testing positive, and Brentford boss Thomas Frank called for more clarity over how many Covid cases will cause a match to be postponed.

'It is a very tricky situation and it is very important that the Premier League and all of us follow the normal society rules and restrictions,' Frank said. 'Then if we could make it very clear what the rules are for cancelling a game, that would be good.

'I am little bit in doubt, when is there enough cases for the game to be cancelled. I guess that the Tottenham situation is the precedent we are going by.

'I read that it was eight players and five staff members so 13 people. If that's the situation, that's the marker we need to go for going forward. Less than that, carry on, because otherwise it will be too messy.'

