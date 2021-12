Hillsborough has once again met the stringent requirements to achieve Silver Certification through Sustainable Jersey. Silver Level means a municipality has made significant progress in a number of categories toward sustainability and is a statewide and national leader. Hillsborough is one of 52 towns that have attained certification in 2021 and was honored at the Sustainable Jersey Annual Luncheon on Nov. 16 in Atlantic City at the New Jersey State League of Municipalities Conference.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP.

