Michael Owen thought UEFA had messed up the Champions League draw AGAIN after Villarreal were stopped from facing Liverpool... before realising it would have left other teams from the same country or group playing each other

For a brief moment, there were fears that UEFA had messed up the Champions League draw for a second time on Monday.

Michael Owen, who was watching on as a pundit for BT Sport, suggested an error had been made after Villarreal had been pulled out of the hat.

UEFA ruled that Villarreal could only face Juventus and not Liverpool or Real Madrid out of the remaining teams in the tournament.

Michael Owen thought UEFA had made a mistake by stopping Villarreal drawing Liverpool
As the camera cut to the BT Sport studio, Owen can be seen with his hands over his face

At first look, there seemed to be no reason for Villarreal not to be drawn with Liverpool and Owen was quick to question the outcome on BT.

'I thought it was (wrong again),' Owen, who could be seen holding his hands to his face in shock, said. 'It could easily be me but I can't think of a reason why Liverpool, at the end it says they (Villarreal) can only play one team. And I'm sure Liverpool could have played them as well. They weren't in their group.

'The only way is if none of the other teams could have played the other two teams, then Liverpool had to.'

But it soon emerged Liverpool couldn't be drawn against Villarreal because it would have left Inter Milan with only Real Madrid, who were in the same group, or Juventus who are in the same country.

Owen worked out Villarreal had to face Juventus due to the other teams remaining in the draw

'You had me panicking there Michael! You can understand why we were skeptical after what happened earlier,' BT Sport presenter Lynsey Hipgrave said.

Earlier in the day, the first Champions League draw was ruled to be void after Manchester United were erroneously pulled out of the hat to play Villarreal, who they had already played in the group stages.

The two rules of the draw state clubs can't play teams they faced in the group stage or teams from the same country.

Liverpool were then soon drawn against Inter Milan, meaning Jurgen Klopp's men face a second trip to the San Siro after playing AC Milan in the group stage.

The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Michael Owen
AFP

Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target as Pep Guardiola's side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium. City's seventh successive league victory put pressure on second placed Liverpool and third placed Chelsea, who face Newcastle and Everton respectively on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Uefa Champions League#The Champions League#Bt Sport#Juventus#Real Madrid#Manchester United#Ac Milan
The Independent

Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski star as Bayern Munich run riot against Stuttgart

Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski netted a brace as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 5-0 at Mercedes Benz Arena.Gnabry curled in a fine opener in the 40th minute before doubling the advantage eight minutes into the second half.Lewandowski then added efforts in the 69th and 72nd minutes as he equalled the record for Bundesliga goals in a calendar year, moving alongside Gerd Muller on 42, before Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the 74th.The result saw Julian Nagelsmann’s men go nine points clear at the top ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund hosting Greuther Furth on Wednesday.Mainz are...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tributes to retiring Aguero and Anderson caught out – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 15.FootballTributes were paid to the retiring Sergio Aguero.One of the best strikers ever! Want to wish you all the best for the future legend. See you soon @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/DLsZ2aL6jg— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 15, 2021An extraordinary striker has retired from the game, but also a great team mate, a friend and a unique personality. Thanks and respect to an authentic Man City phenomenon.I wish you nothing but the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Conor Gallagher needs to be playing regular football, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira believes Conor Gallagher’s loan spell with Crystal Palace has been “win-win” for all parties involved so far but stressed the importance of the midfielder continuing to play regularly.The 21-year-old has scored six goals and made three assists for the Eagles since joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer.Gallagher’s form earned him an England debut last month while the Blues’ own injury issues in midfield has resulted in speculation boss Thomas Tuchel could recall the academy graduate.But Palace manager Vieira said: “I think at his age what is important is to play week in, week out.“You...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea are held by plucky Everton as teenager Jarrad Branthwaite's equaliser stuns Thomas Tuchel's men after Mason Mount had fired them ahead with the Blues guilty of some poor misses as they lose more ground on leaders Man City

If this is one of the final Premier League games for a while, it is one Everton, Jordan Pickford and Jarrad Branthwaite will be more than happy to have time to dwell on. Amid the rising Covid cases across the Premier League – including now at Chelsea - cancellations and calls for a temporary curtailment to the season it was hard not to wonder when these two might next be in action. Or anyone for that matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester City vs Manchester City Conti Cup fixture postponed due to Covid outbreak

The Football Association has postponed the Conti Cup fixture between Leicester City and Manchester City due to Covid cases in Gareth Taylor’s squad.The match was due to go ahead on Wednesday night but will be rescheduled at a later date. Two cases had been confirmed at the Manchester club but more positive results has drawn the curtain on the game.In a statement Manchester City said: “The decision has been taken by the Football Association following a number of further positive Covid-19 cases in the women’s squad in addition to the two previously confirmed.”And Leicester added: “The club apologises to supporters...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate insists 'fire is burning for Nations League bid after England are drawn in tough group with Euro 2020 champions Italy, Germany and Hungary

Gareth Southgate insists his players are ‘burning’ with desire to prove their position as one of world football’s powerhouses after being grouped with Germany and Italy in the Nations League. England were pooled alongside two of their Euro 2020 opponents and Hungary, who they faced during World...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe says he values 'life experiences' over 'making money' in cryptic message as Paris-Saint Germain star continues to stall over new contract with the French side amid strong Real Madrid interest

Kylian Mbappe has opined that 'life experiences' are of more value to him than 'making money' in a cryptic message with his Paris-Saint Germain future hanging in the balance. Mbappe, 22, has been locked in talks with the French giants over a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in the summer, but is yet to strike terms with the club.
SOCCER
