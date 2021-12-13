ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

BB.Q Chicken franchise readies first Buffalo site

By Tracey Drury
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Korean company plans to open in...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Buffalo Business First

Fireplace industry is hot, but supply chain may freeze it out

Sales for the local fireplace industry are up, and companies that largely have kept up with the demand are now prepping for the probable inventory trouble. At American Eagle Fireplace & Playsets in Williamsville, which sells gas inserts, fireplaces and stoves, business was up about 20% in 2020 from the year prior and up another 20% in 2021, owner Tom Rosenecker said. The business has 13 employees.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
Buffalo, NY
Business
Amherst, NY
Business
Amherst, NY
Lifestyle
Buffalo, NY
Restaurants
City
Amherst, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
Buffalo Business First

Sold for $620K in 2017, this Clarence home is now listed for sale at $1.699M

Broker cites renovation to house, added land as factors in the latest asking price for this Shimerville Road house. Who's Building WNY is for CEOs of architecture, engineering, commercial and residential real estate firms. It's also for the CEOs of commercial developers, general contractors, electrical contractors, home builders and economic development agencies.
CLARENCE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Food Drink#First Buffalo#Korean
Buffalo Business First

Green Thumb of WNY to cater to plant growers in Angola

A garden center store opening in Angola aims to serve indoor and outdoor growers. Green Thumb of WNY, which focuses on organic products, will open a storefront Dec. 13 at 62 N Main St, Angola. Owners Joe Franey and Julianne Wilton, both lifelong growers, also have space in a warehouse across the street, which allows them to keep their store clean while still having a host of products to display, Franey said.
ANGOLA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Buffalo Business First

Clayton’s juggles North Buffalo and Williamsville stores this holiday season

A longtime local toy retailer is shuffling inventory between two stores and keeping products in stock this holiday shopping season – a challenge for many retailers. Clayton's Toys recently opened a second store at 1396 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, which added another layer of management for owners Kellie Klos and Tera McElligott. So far, the second location seems to be paying off: Business is up about 35% this year compared to 2020, and the typically busiest weeks of the year are still to come, they said.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Buffalo Business First

Build: $879.9M worth of projects in the Eastern Suburbs, and $2.5M of it went to the dogs

Two things led Shelly and Don Gordon to spend $2.5 million to develop the Premier Dog Sports & Event Center in Lancaster. One was a realization by Shelly Gordon, when she was traveling to AKC-sanctioned Basset Hound agility competition and shows, that developing a canine showplace in her native Western New York could bring visitors to the region.
LANCASTER, NY
Buffalo Business First

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
TECHNOLOGY
Buffalo Business First

Hiring, supply chain among focuses of Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance's new leader

Peter Ahrens has a few crucial objectives for the next couple years, as the new executive director of the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance. They include helping to develop a pipeline of talent to fill a huge gap in the manufacturing labor market and connecting companies and organizations that might be able to help each other amid supply chain challenges.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo

Comments / 0

Community Policy