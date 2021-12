Anyone who knows much of anything about chef, TV personality, and generally beaming person Sunny Anderson knows that this lady loves her mac and cheese. As in, she could eat the stuff multiple times a week with no complaints. During an interview with Mashed, Sunny said: "I have to have macaroni and cheese, so much so when I was dating a guy one time and I was invited over to his family for Thanksgiving, I just asked what they were having and they didn't have mac and cheese. I was like: 'Well, I'll be bringing that.'"

