With another week in the books, the NBA continues to see some of its elite teams perform at an exceptional level with little to no movement near the top of the standings. Of course, the league will have all eyes on Stephen Curry this week as the two-time MVP looks to break Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record. He needs just seven 3-pointers to claim the record, something that Curry should have no problem of reaching.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO