Low-Mileage Modern Ferrari Masterpiece Heads To The Auction Block

By John Puckett
 3 days ago
You could be the new owner of this insane modern piece of Italian automotive artwork.

Low mileage Ferraris are a hot commodity within the car community right now as these cars are usually used and abused to their full potential due to the distinctly Italian focus on performance that they provide. At times, it may seem that these cars are nearly impossible to find in good condition. However, many of these cars are still alive as cars just like this one that has been kept safe from the dangerous world of rock chips, crashes, and paint peeling summer sun in anticipation of an owner who will treat it with the respect that these machines command. Without a doubt, this vehicle is an excellent example of one of Ferrari's most popular modern supercars, and it is currently in the market for a new owner. Are you up to the challenge of driving this incredible vehicle?

The vehicle in question is a 2019 Ferrari 488 with just 5,000 miles on the odometer, which is ridiculously low for a car like this. However, one of the most excellent parts of this car is that it is powered by Ferrari's most powerful V8 ever produced at the time of production. This 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged powerhouse produces 710 horsepower, which is more than enough to push this extremely lightweight canyon carving masterpiece to a top speed of 211 mph and a 0-60 mph time of just 2.9 seconds.

It is difficult to find a vehicle with the same level of attention to detail, hand-crafted design, and ridiculous performance that this modern marvel of engineering presents. That means that this highly unique supercar has an avid army of dedicated fans waiting for the chance to get their hands on anything that even slightly resembles this masterpiece. You, on the other hand, may not have to wait as it is currently up for auction, and with an original MSRP of $420,000, you may even be able to get it for a tremendous value as opposed to if you waited to buy. The only question is, are you ready to own one of the greatest vehicles ever produced?

When buying or selling a world class enthusiast vehicle, having access to the right audience is critical. PCARMARKET has attracted a global community of collectors, race car drivers, and enthusiasts who share a common passion. As a result, PCARMARKET has become one of the fastest growing automotive auction marketplaces in the world. In addition to buying and selling cars, parts, and memorabilia, members gain access to current market data as well as entertaining and informative original streaming content.

