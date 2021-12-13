ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Cross Everyone Off Your List Right Now With These 5 Stylish Last-Minute Gifts from Saks OFF 5TH!

By Us Weekly Staff
 3 days ago
Ok, so you waited to do your holiday shopping — we can relate! Make up for lost time with these luxe and affordable last-minute gift ideas for *everyone* on your list with our faves from Saks OFF 5TH. Shop now so you can wow them — for less!

Dazzling Diamonds

This tennis bracelet does not come to play! Wreathed in sparkling diamonds, this sterling silver beauty will catch everyone’s eye this season. A classy pick for your timelessly stylish grandmother!

A Suede Steal

All I want for Christmas? These Stuart Weitzman boots! Starting at $299.99, these super on-trend knee-high boots tick all the boxes for a chic gift your aunt will love. That is, unless you decide to keep them for yourself!

Pearls of Wisdom

Elegant and classic, these gorgeous stud earrings are the perfect under-$100 gift for your niece. These are pearls you’ll want to clutch!

Glow On

Time for a glow up! This limited edition five-piece Estee Lauder set has literally everything you need for absolutely radiant skin. Your hard-to-shop-for cousin? Cross her off the list!

Ultra-Cool Kicks

These Valentino by Mario Valentino platform sneakers are a whole mood! With trendy logo detailing and a cool low-top style, they’re perfect for your super stylish daughter. Talk about goals!!

