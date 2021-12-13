Full Raymarine electronic package off 52 viking and more

Hello, new to the forum here and hoping to find some help repairing a few older Shimano Stradic FH series spinning reels. Most of the parts have been discontinued and are no longer available but I still love the reels and would like to keep them in service. I am looking for several parts if anyone has them available or possibly knows anything that is interchangeable with them. They are the oscillating slider RD7950, the drag know RD7982, the bail assembly RD7987 and the reverse cam RD7936. I purchased two reels off of eBay recently for parts but the reels are in such bad shape none of these parts where useable. Thanks in advance for your time and consideration.

BICYCLES ・ 2 DAYS AGO