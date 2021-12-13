The rich history behind San Antonio-born Church’s Chicken
It's no secret that San Antonio loves fried chicken...www.mysanantonio.com
It's no secret that San Antonio loves fried chicken...www.mysanantonio.com
I had no idea . I had some yesterday. You get more for your money at Church’s. Bill Millers family meal (#10) went up from $23 to $27 and that is just a bucket of tea, one bread loaf, and small order of fries. Cains family meal is $30 and only come with chicken strips and dipping sauce (no sides!). Church’s tastes real good when you compare prices. And their country fried steak with gravy aint bad either.
Comments / 9