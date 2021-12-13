ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook CRAM Presents Spider-Man: No Way Home

By ComicBook.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marvel Multiverse is about to break wide open and bring back some familiar faces with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, ComicBook CRAM is here to help prepare you with everything you need to know!. As Tom Holland wraps up his first trilogy with Marvel Studios, he will be...

ComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over Michael B. Jordan Saying Killmonger Is Not A Villain

Michael B. Jordan says that Killmonger isn't a villain and fans are voicing their opinions online. It isn't an exactly uncommon take on social media as positioning villains as misunderstood individuals have gained steam in recent years. (See: Thanos was Right and the entire plot of Eternals for more info on that) Basically, Jordan argues that he had similar aims to T'Challa, but went about them in a different way. However, this reading of Black Panther is strange on the surface and may be factually incorrect when investigating the movie further. Sure, Killmonger cared about the Wakandans and their descendants. But, he was motivated by revenge against the rest of the world. The King found himself against the tactics and even humoring an outreach moment before everything went sideways in confronting his cousin. So, it's an interesting conversation to have. Check out what the actor said to Bleacher Report down below:
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
ComicBook

Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Speaks Out on Replacing Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Universe

When Avengers: Endgame was released back in 2019, it ended with Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) dying and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) growing old, which has left fans of the MCU wondering who will lead the Avengers in the future. In a recent interview with GQ, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo named Spider-Man star Tom Holland the new face of the MCU. "Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe," Russo said. During another recent interview on Josh Wilding's YouTube channel, Holland addressed Russo's comments.
Cinema Blend

Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson Teases Her Mysterious Marvel Project

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, but it had relatively humble beginnings. Actress Scarlett Johansson has been playing Black Widow since back in Phase One, recently ending in her first solo movie. Johansson is attached to work on a mysterious Marvel movie outside of playing Natasha, and she recently teased what it’s like working with the studio.
vitalthrills.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX and Villain Posters

With just two weeks to go until the film’s release in North America, new Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX and villain posters have arrived! You can view the No Way Home IMAX and villain posters by scrolling down. In addition to two IMAX posters, there’s also posters for Electro (played...
ComicBook

Shang-Chi: Kevin Feige Says Marvel Was Worried How Audiences Would React to Non-English Opening

Marvel Studios embraced the Chinese fantasy genre of wuxia in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' opening scene. In it, Wenwu searches for the fabled city of Ta Lo. He meets Li on the city's border. The two fight at first but quickly fall in love. The characters speak in Mandarin, with subtitles appearing on the screen throughout the scene. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige admits feeling concerned that the sequence might not go over well with mainstream movie audiences. His worries appear to have been unfounded. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings proved successful enough to warrant a sequel and a new Disney+ series from the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton.
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Merchandise Drops at Disneyland

It’s THE hot cinema ticket this festive season, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) crashing movie sites around the world last week when tickets dropped online. There has been intense speculation the last few months over the plot and cast for Kevin Feige’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, with Marvel fans anxious to see if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be making an appearance.
ComicBook

Hawkeye's Vincent D'Onofrio Breaks Silence on MCU Return

Wilson Fisk is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is Kingpin rubbing elbows with Marvel Studios' elite, but the character is once again played by Vincent D'Onofrio, the beloved actor that appeared in the role over the course of three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil. Now that people have gotten the chance to watch today's episode of Hawkeye, D'Onofrio himself has broken his silence on the resurgence.
CNET

Spider-Man: No Way Home won't stream on Disney Plus or HBO Max, sorry

Spider-Man: No Way Home may be the most anticipated movie to hit theaters this year, with predictions already banking on a box office blowout. And the film's streaming strategy is sure to help people flock to cinemas, since Spider-Man: No Way Home won't be streaming at all. This year has...
heroichollywood.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ IMAX Banner Is Breathtaking

The latest IMAX banner for Spider-Man: No Way Home will leave your jaw on the floor. It’s no secret that many look down upon the official posters that have been released for the most recent Spider-Man trilogy. The posters are fine but they do leave something to be desired, especially when compared to the spell-binding posters the Sam Raimi trilogy or Andrew Garfield duology. Luckily, IMAX has brought the goods for their latest banner for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
moviehole.net

Spider-Man : No Way Home Review : An Amazing Achievement

With it’s drive to wrap Jon Watt’s recent Spider-Man film series as well as celebrate two decades of web-slinger movies, (the character first appeared on the big screen in 2002’s simply-titled Spider-Man from Sam Raimi), Sony’s “Spider-Man : No Way Home” assigns itself the near impossible task of having to please each and every fan of a live-action “Spider-Man” film.
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Disney+ Release Date Revealed

Marvel's Eternals will be released on Disney+ on January 12, 2022. The official Eternals Disney+ release date was announced today on the Eternals official Twitter account, confirming early speculative reports about the streaming date. Marvel fans have been speculating whether Eternals would stream on Disney+ in time for the Christmas holiday, but that clearly is not in Disney's plans. It may be a prudent move to save Eternals' release until next month; after all, Marvel wants its fans wholly focused on getting out to theaters from mid-December on to see Spider-Man: No Way Way Home. Why offer any big incentive to say home?
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Is Sick of Lying to Everyone

"Secrets, secrets, are no fun." Isn't that what we were taught growing up? It's easy to see this life lesson play out in real time when it comes to franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe that hinge on the keeping of secrets. Spider-Man: No Way Home might have more surprises than any previous MCU movie, and the actor at the center of the film has been having a tough time lying to everyone throughout the production process.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Freaking Out Over Zendaya's Red Carpet Appearance at the Premiere

Monday night saw the red-carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and while fans around the world were undeniably excited to see the film's stars as they celebrated the highly anticipated Sony/Marvel film, it wasn't just the excitement for the movie that had fans taking to the internet freaking out. Star Zendaya stole the red carpet with her spiderweb-inspired look and while the third installment of the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy might be the most exciting movie of the year, it paled in comparison to the excitement Zendaya caused with her incredible red-carpet style.
ComicBook

Hawkeye Finally Introduces Fan Favorite Villain to the MCU

Think back in time just a few weeks. Hawkeye Episode 3 showed snippets of Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) upbringing, including a part where her "Uncle" was introduced. After weeks of speculation, that very uncle has now been revealed, putting any such speculation over the character's identity to bed. Major spoilers...
