The holiday season is upon us and just in time for the season of cheer, Archie and his friends in Riverdale are celebrating the holidays as well with an all-new holiday anthology, Archie's Holiday Magic Special. The one-shot will see Archie struggling to decide who to take to the Snow Ball, but he'll also get a visit from a spirit guide taking him on an exploration of his past, present, and future. The book features stories by Micol Ostow, Michael Northrop, and J. Torres as well as art from Gretel Lusky, Arielle Jovellanos, and Dan Schoening with colors by Matt Herms and letters from Jack Morelli.

