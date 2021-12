It seems the holiday shopping season starts earlier and earlier each year. And this year, the sense of urgency on both the seller’s side and the consumer’s side has increased. Supply chain issues are sparking concern about not just the availability of holiday gifts but also if they will be delivered in time. Rumors of decreased discounts mean consumers aren’t risking losing out on early sales. Meanwhile, more than half of consumers started their shopping the first week of October, some of them even earlier, and experts predict that holiday season sales will be up more than 10% over last year. It’s gearing up to be a holiday shopping season for the books.

