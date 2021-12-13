FEMA chief calls deadly tornadoes ‘new normal’ due to climate change

More powerful, destructive, and deadlier storms will be the "new normal" as the effects of climate change take root, the top US emergency management official said Sunday after massive tornadoes ravaged six states. Meteorologists and other scientists have long warned of the growing intensity of weather events like storms, fires and flooding. But the crisis hit home in a terrifying way overnight Friday into Saturday when more than two dozen twisters raked across large swaths of the American heartland, leaving more than 90 people dead, dozens missing and communities in ruin. "This is going to be our new normal," Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told CNN's "State of the Union" as she did a round of national Sunday morning talk shows before she headed to Kentucky to assess the damage and help coordinate the federal response.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO