Environment

FEMA chief calls deadly tornadoes ‘new normal’ due to climate change

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs states across the Midwest and South pick up the pieces after a spate of tornadoes believed to have killed dozens of people, the top US emergency management official warned Sunday that such cataclysms will be the “new normal.”. “The effects we are seeing of climate change are...

nypost.com

The Conversation U.S.

Tornadoes and climate change: What a warming world means for deadly twisters and the type of storms that spawn them

The deadly tornado outbreak that tore through communities from Arkansas to Illinois on the night of Dec. 10-11, 2021, was so unusual in its duration and strength, particularly for December, that a lot of people including the U.S. president are asking what role climate change might have played – and whether tornadoes will become more common in a warming world. Both questions are easier asked than answered, but research is offering new clues. I’m an atmospheric scientist who studies severe convective storms like tornadoes and the influences of climate change. Here’s what scientific research shows so far. Climate models can’t see tornadoes yet...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Before-and-after images show scale of deadly tornadoes’ devastation

Shocking images show the destruction of the monstrous tornadoes that ripped through five states in the middle of the US, killing dozens of people. The satellite images taken Saturday after the deadly twister show buildings completely leveled in Mayfield, a city of about 10,000 in western Kentucky. Debris from damaged...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Severe weather 'new normal,' US emergency chief warns after tornadoes

More powerful, destructive, and deadlier storms will be the "new normal" as the effects of climate change take root, the top US emergency management official said Sunday after massive tornadoes ravaged six states. Meteorologists and other scientists have long warned of the growing intensity of weather events like storms, fires and flooding. But the crisis hit home in a terrifying way overnight Friday into Saturday when more than two dozen twisters raked across large swaths of the American heartland, leaving more than 90 people dead, dozens missing and communities in ruin. "This is going to be our new normal," Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told CNN's "State of the Union" as she did a round of national Sunday morning talk shows before she headed to Kentucky to assess the damage and help coordinate the federal response.
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Tornado victim, 9, photographed 15 minutes before storm killed her

A smiling 9-year-old was photographed clutching her favorite doll while sheltering in a bathroom with her two sisters — just minutes before she died in a tornado that ripped her Missouri home to shreds last week. The “safe space” Annistyn Rackley’s parents had chosen — a windowless bathroom in...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Research offers new clues on how climate change affects tornadoes

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The deadly tornado outbreak that tore through communities from Arkansas to Illinois on Friday night and Saturday morning was so unusual in its duration and strength, particularly for December, that a lot of people including the U.S. president are asking what role climate change might have played -- and whether tornadoes will become more common in a warming world.
ENVIRONMENT
MSNBC

FEMA helps manage recovery efforts following deadly tornado outbreak

A cluster of tornadoes swept through the American South and Midwest overnight Friday. Dozens of people have been killed. Homes and businesses have been completely destroyed. FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss rescue and recovery efforts. Dec. 12, 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
