ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Invoke the village’: Longer NYC school days, Saturday classes possible via community groups, chancellor says

By Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhSLr_0dLShuL600

NEW YORK — New York City’s next schools chancellor has a new vision of what the school year could look like for students, including longer weekdays, weekend classes and summer learning.

David Banks, Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ appointee to lead the nation’s largest school district, told the PIX11 Morning News on Monday he wants to radically change the way teachers, parents and students view the academic year. It’s one of several proposals on the table in an effort to improve a school system that Banks said is betraying students.

“Any agency that has a $38 billion annual budget … and yet we have 65% of Black and brown children who never achieve proficiency,” he said. “That should be outrageous, it’s a betrayal.”

When asked where he would find the staffing to accommodate students outside of the traditional class setting and school year, Banks said he’d have to “invoke the village.”

“When we talk about Saturdays or summer time or extended days, we’re not necessarily saying we’re looking to mandate that all New York City school teachers are going to have to do all this work,” he said. “It’s quite to the contrary. There are community based organizations all across the city who have been doing work like this for a long time.”

Banks said the key is to connect those organizations with the school system so that they’re “fully involved … particularly in the areas that need it the most.”

Who is David Banks? Getting to know Eric Adams’ pick for schools chancellor

Last week, the incoming schools chancellor had suggested a larger role for teachers within his proposal.

“Teachers very often may say ‘I don’t want to work on Saturday, I don’t want to work all year long.’ But if we continue to do things the way we’ve been doing them? We’ll continue to get the same results,” he told NBC New York.

Banks has not said whether the proposed extended hours or summer programs would be mandatory for all students.

Mayor-elect Adams announced Banks as his choice for schools chancellor on Thursday.

The current schools chancellor, Meisha Ross Porter, has said she would step down from the job at the end of the year.

Banks, the founder of Eagle Academy for Young Men, is from Brooklyn and previously served as a principal within the public school system.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Queens mentorship program helps Hispanic teens succeed

CORONA, Queens — A nonprofit is helping Hispanic teenagers, mostly new immigrants or first-generation Americans, find role models to not just help guide them to college and their dream careers, but pave the way through life’s ups and downs.  Lizet Luna, 18, said her dream is to one day go to law school. She is the […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Return of East Harlem market helps support small businesses

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Kitchens are always busy this time of year, but there’s no such thing as too many cooks at La Marqueta.  It’s a make-or-break season for small businesses trying to survive during the pandemic, and La Marqueta’s shared kitchen helps keep some chefs going. Businesses lease space there at the complex under […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

Lower East Side community comes together to replace eyesores with art

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — For months now, the walls of a Lower East Side community center have become eyesores, residents said. To combat the rise of graffiti, the community is coming together to try and fix it by replacing it with something beautiful. The graffiti is a problem that keeps coming back: on walls, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Days#School Teachers#Nbc New York
PIX11

Met Opera to require booster shots starting mid-January

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera is requiring audience and employees to receive COVID-19 booster shots for entry starting Jan. 17. “With the news of the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant,” the Met said in an email to the company on Wednesday, “it is clear that we must now take additional steps […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Some upstate NY counties say no to enforcing mask mandate

After some push back from local municipalities regarding the NYS indoor mask or vax mandate, Governor Kathy Hochul is standing by her decision. During a press conference in New York City, Hochul reiterated that the mandate's objective is to protect the health of New Yorkers and the health of the economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
PIX11

A year after 1st COVID vaccinations in NJ, governor pushes booster shots

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy marked the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state on Wednesday by promoting booster shots. The governor and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli stopped by University Hospital in Newark, where the first COVID vaccine shots were given one year ago.  “Today is a day when […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Eric Adams to be inaugurated at Brooklyn’s Kings Theater

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Eric Adams will raise the curtain on his new administration on Jan. 1 — literally. Adams will hold his inauguration at Brooklyn’s Kings Theater instead of the traditional City Hall, along with two other Brooklynites: Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who begins his first full term, and incoming Comptroller Brad Lander. The move […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Deadline to opt-out of marijuana sales looms for NY cities, towns

NEW YORK — The deadline for cities and towns to choose whether or not they’ll allow the sale of cannabis is rapidly approaching. New York state has set the deadline of Dec. 31.  And Tuesday night, the village of Pelham was the latest Westchester municipality to vote to opt-out of legal cannabis sales. “My hope […]
POLITICS
PIX11

Bronx job fair sees record high attendance, helps hundreds get new jobs

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — People brought two crucial things to a Bronx job fair: their resumes and their masks. Twenty-four employers including Amazon, all actively hiring, packed a community center at the Sotomayor Houses. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions were in place, but the goal was the same as always: helping hundreds of people […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy