Security Guard Stops Attempted Robbery At Canada Goose Store On Mag Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women stole items from two different stores on the Magnificent Mile Wednesday evening, and one of them used a stun gun on a security guard, police said. At 6:31 p.m., the women went into a business in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue – reportedly the Niketown store at 669 N. Michigan Ave. – and took merchandise, police said. Employees of the store confronted the women, at which point one of the women pulled a stun gun, police said. The women then ran off onto Michigan Avenue. Shortly afterward, the women entered another unspecified store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and stole items, police said. A security guard confronted the women, and this time, one of the women used the stun gun on him, police said. The women then fled, police said. One suspect was arrested by responding police officers, and charges were pending late Tuesday. The security guard who was stunned was treated and released at the scene. Area Three detectives were investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO