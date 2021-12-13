ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Security Guard Stops Attempted Robbery At Canada Goose Store On Mag Mile

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS)– An attempted robbery was reported at Canada Goose on the Magnificent Mile Monday morning....

chicago.cbslocal.com

fox32chicago.com

Man smashes glass case at Chicago Lamborghini showroom, runs out with $1 million in watches

CHICAGO - Another day, another brazen robbery at a business in Chicago's pricey Near North Side neighborhood. This time, the target was the ritzy Gold Coast Auto Gallery. On Saturday afternoon, two people came to rob this showroom for Lamborghinis and Bentleys. One stayed by the door with a gun. The other used a hammer to smash a display case and grabbed a million dollars worth of watches. Ten customers including children were in the showroom at the time.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bridgeport Woman Says She Was Carjacked By Same Crew That Struck Again Minutes Later A Block Away And Was Caught On Video

CHICAGO (CBS) — Video this week showed a woman being carjacked in broad daylight on a residential block in Bridgeport, and now another victim has reached out to us because of it. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Friday, Lisa Montesano said the same crew was moving fast and had hit her just minutes before. Montesano, 68, said police were responding to take her report after she was carjacked, but officers had to leave to respond to the second carjacking that was caught on camera. She cannot bring herself to watch the video of that second carjacking and hear the woman’s screams. “I’m still...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Group Attacks Clerk, Robs Smoke Shop In Lakeview East

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A smoke shop clerk was attacked and the store robbed in Lakeview East Tuesday night. Four armed men entered the store in the 3400 block of North Halsted Street at about 8:49 p.m. and began attacking the clerk, police said. The clerk was pepper sprayed before the offenders fled on foot with the cash drawer. The clerk was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested In Grass Valley For Attempted Theft Of Skid-Steer

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Thursday evening, officers responded to a construction site where they arrested a man for attempting to steal a skid-steer loader, said the Grass Valley Police Department. This occurred at around 7:15 p.m. at a construction site on Ridge Road. After responding, officers found the man, Samual Adams of Nevada County, in a suspicious vehicle where he was arrested for attempted theft as well as possession of a loaded semi-automatic pistol. Adams also was in possession of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Women Steal Items From Two Magnificent Mile Stores, Use Stun Gun On Security Guard, Police Say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women stole items from two different stores on the Magnificent Mile Wednesday evening, and one of them used a stun gun on a security guard, police said. At 6:31 p.m., the women went into a business in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue – reportedly the Niketown store at 669 N. Michigan Ave. – and took merchandise, police said. Employees of the store confronted the women, at which point one of the women pulled a stun gun, police said. The women then ran off onto Michigan Avenue. Shortly afterward, the women entered another unspecified store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and stole items, police said. A security guard confronted the women, and this time, one of the women used the stun gun on him, police said. The women then fled, police said. One suspect was arrested by responding police officers, and charges were pending late Tuesday. The security guard who was stunned was treated and released at the scene. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Video shows smash-and-grab robbery mob suspect spray security guard in face

Shocking footage shows a Los Angeles security guard getting sprayed in the face during one of the recent smash-and-grab robberies plaguing California. The clip released by the LAPD shows a hooded and masked man nonchalantly strolling through a Nordstrom department store, before speeding up to cut off a guard walking toward a door.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Canada Goose#Magnificent Mile#Security Guards#Michigan Ave#Cbs#N Michigan Ave
CBS Chicago

Man Shot During Quarrel Outside Jewel-Osco In West Elsdon While CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot Is Working On Story Nearby

By Suzanne Le Mignot and Asal Rezaei CHICAGO (CBS) — Two of our CBS 2 colleagues were working on a story on the city’s Southwest Side when they heard gunfire erupt outside a crowded grocery store. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot and photographer DeAndra Taylor were in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco at 5320 S. Pulaski Rd. – in the West Elsdon community about a mile from Midway International Airport – when they heard what they at first thought was fireworks. But soon afterward, they realized they had heard three gunshots. Le Mignot and Taylor were parked in the Jewel parking lot...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Girl, 16, charged with robbery after zapping Mag Mile store employee with a Taser

A 16-year-old girl is charged with three felonies after she and an accomplice shoplifted from two stores on the Magnificent Mile. Police said the girls stole merchandise from two businesses on the 600 and 700 blocks of North Michigan Avenue around 6:30 p.m. A source said the stores involved are Nike, 669 North Michigan, and Zara, 700 North Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco to Allow Sheriff's Deputies to Work as Security Guards in Stores

San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday approved legislation that would allow off-duty deputies with the San Francisco Sheriff's Office to work as security guards in retail stores and other businesses. Supervisors approved the legislation 7-3, with supervisors Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston, and Walton voting against it. Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who authored...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot attempting robbery, Columbus police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –Police say a teenager was shot while attempting to rob another person in south Columbus.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 4 p.m., Thursday, a shooting was reported in the 1700 block of S. 18th Street.   When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wound […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Connecticut

Woman Pistol-Whipped During Attempted Robbery in Hamden

A woman was hospitalized after being pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery in Hamden early Tuesday morning. The 65-year-old woman was in the parking lot of the Dogwood Apartments on Evergreen Avenue just after midnight when someone approached her and demanded her purse at gunpoint. When the woman refused to hand...
HAMDEN, CT
cwbchicago.com

Oops! Men robbed a Lakeview Walgreens, then got arrested while waiting for their getaway train at nearby Red Line station, prosecutors say

Two men who allegedly robbed a Walgreens store in Lakeview were arrested after they decided to try to escape via the nearby Sheridan Red Line station. The cops arrived before their getaway train. Assistant State’s Attorney Calvin Astrella said the store manager asked Jaheem Hammond-Fields, 19, Antrawn Pierson, 18, and...
CHICAGO, IL

