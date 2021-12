While Spider-Man: No Way Home may hold the comic book spotlight for the time being, many viewers are eagerly anticipating Matt Reeves's upcoming The Batman. Robert Pattinson will be the latest actor to don the cape and cowl, with the film capturing the Dark Knight in his early days as the hero. And with just about three months away from release, several sources are reporting that Warner Bros. is testing two cuts of The Batman, with one cut containing a major actor that has yet to be revealed.

