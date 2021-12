Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has had season-ending thumb surgery, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an announcement regarding Hockenson. He was on the team’s injury report after not practicing for a second straight day because of a hand injury, an ailment that kept him out of Sunday’s loss at Denver.

NFL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO