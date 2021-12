Now is a great time for gaming fans, particularly if they have an interest in racing games. If you're a fan of both PlayStation and Xbox platforms, the excitement is doubled. For the latter, Forza Horizon 5 has just been released, and it's loads of fun. For the former, those who take their virtual racing a little more seriously will be glad to know that Gran Turismo 7 is set to be revealed in March of next year. There have been quite a few big partnerships announced as the marketing campaign kicks into high gear. Porsche will also be joining the party, and its YouTube channel will be revealing a new Vision concept for the game this Sunday, 5 December 2022.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO